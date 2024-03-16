Here are the major tech events of the week: Samsung releases Galaxy A55 5G & A35 5G in India; Poco launches X6 Neo; iQOO Z9 5G debuts in India; Google announces I/O 2024; Elon Musk warns of ‘Woke AI’ and others.

In the fast-paced world of technology, innovations unfold at an astonishing rate. From the unveiling of cutting-edge smartphones to groundbreaking AI developments, here's a comprehensive recap of the latest tech news that made waves this week.

Samsung Unveils Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G in India Samsung has launched its latest additions to the Galaxy A series in the bustling Indian market. The Samsung Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G boast impressive specifications coupled with enticing pricing strategies. The Galaxy A55 comes in three variants, featuring up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, while the Galaxy A35 offers configurations with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. With vibrant color options and complimentary accessories, Samsung aims to captivate consumers with its latest offerings.

Poco Introduces X6 Neo: A budget-friendly powerhouse Poco, known for its value-driven smartphones, launched the Poco X6 Neo, targeting the sub- ₹20,000 price segment. Boasting a 120Hz Super AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset, and up to 12GB of RAM, the X6 Neo promises smooth performance at an affordable price point. With features like a 108MP primary camera, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and Dolby Atmos support, Poco aims to disrupt the mid-range smartphone market with its latest offering.

iQOO Z9 5G hits the Indian market with MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC iQOO has launched the iQOO Z9 5G, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset. Available in two variants, with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, the iQOO Z9 promises high-speed performance and smooth multitasking. Featuring a 120Hz AMOLED display, dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, and a 5,000mAh battery, iQOO aims to cater to the needs of tech enthusiasts seeking value and performance.

Google announces Google I/O 2024 Google has officially declared the commencement of Google I/O 2024. Set to kick off on May 14, the event promises groundbreaking revelations in the realms of AI innovations and the Android operating system. With expectations running high for insights into AI dominance, the unveiling of the Pixel 8a smartphone, and previews of Android 15, Google I/O 2024 is poised to redefine the technological landscape.

Elon Musk warns of the dangers of "Woke AI" Renowned tech mogul Elon Musk ignited a debate on the potential dangers of "woke AI," cautioning against programming artificial intelligence with a focus on forced diversity. Musk's concerns stem from the implications of AI algorithms prioritizing diversity initiatives, citing examples such as Google's Gemini AI. As AI continues to advance, Musk emphasizes the need for careful consideration to prevent potentially harmful outcomes.

Satya Nadella praises Google's competence in AI despite recent backlash Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella weighed in on the recent controversies surrounding Google's AI capabilities, praising the tech giant's competence in the AI space. Despite recent setbacks, Nadella acknowledges Google's talent and resources, emphasizing the challenges inherent in developing AI models. As concerns over AI ethics persist, Nadella underscores the importance of addressing potential risks while advancing technological innovations.

Google DeepMind introduces SIMA, an AI-based virtual gaming partner Google DeepMind introduces SIMA, an advanced AI agent revolutionizing gaming. SIMA learns diverse gaming skills through natural language and image recognition, emulating human-like gameplay across various environments. It has mastered 600 skills including navigation and vehicle piloting. Partnering with eight game studios, SIMA learns from nine games like No Man's Sky. Google has collaborated with research environments to enhance SIMA's decision-making. The vision is for AI agents like SIMA to offer human-like proficiency, enhancing gaming experiences.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

