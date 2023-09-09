Weekly Tech Recap: Jio celebrates 7th anniversary, Realme Narzo 60x launch, more

The world of technology witnessed two smartphone launches from realme this week. Interestingly, Reliance Jio and Google Chrome celebrated their 7th and 15th anniversary, respectively. Moreover, ahead of the Apple Wonderlust event, there were several speculations related to the upcoming Apple devices. Here is a quick recap for you:

Realme C51 launched in India

Realme has launched the affordable Realme C51 smartphone with Android 13 and Realme UI T edition. Priced at ₹8,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB ROM variant, it offers a discount of ₹500 with ICICI and HDFC bank cards. The phone features an octa-core Unisoc T612 processor, a 6.74-inch HD+ 90Hz LCD display, and a 50MP main camera. It boasts a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC charging, charging from 0 to 50% in just 28 minutes. Available in Mint Green and Carbon Black, it is accessible on Flipkart, Realme.com, and authorized stores from September 6.

Apple patents futuristic ‘Foldable Glass Panel iMac Concept’

Apple has patented a foldable iMac concept with a unique design featuring a folding glass panel at the base, rather than a folding display. This design allows for space-saving benefits and adjustable screen angles. Users can slide out the keyboard and trackpad from behind the device, supported by a rear stand. The concept aims to offer an elegant all-in-one desktop solution with improved portability and functionality.

Reliance Jio celebrates its 7th anniversary; offers bonus on plans

Reliance Jio is celebrating its 7th anniversary by offering additional benefits with select prepaid plans. These include 7GB extra data with the ₹299 plan, 14GB extra data with the ₹749 plan, and 21GB extra data with the ₹2,999 annual plan. These offers are available until September 30 and also include discounts on McDonald's, Reliance Digital, flights, hotels, AJIO, and Netmeds. Here is everything you need to know.

Ranveer Singh joins BGMI as its official brand ambassador

Krafton India, the company behind the BGMI, has announced a collaboration in India. Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has been named the official brand ambassador for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). As per the company, this partnership aims to bring together the thrill of gaming and the charisma of Superstar Ranveer Singh to engage and deliver elevated experiences for millions of gamers across the country.

Realme Narzo 60x with Dimensity 6100+ 5G SoC launched

Realme has launched its latest mid-range smartphone Narzo 60x 5G in two colour options - Stellar Green and Nebula Purple. Realme claims that this is the slimmest 5G smartphone in its segment with a 7.88mm thickness. The new Realme Narzo 60x comes with a 6.72-inch full HD+ IPS LCD display with a 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

The Narzo 60x is powered by the octa-core Mediatek Dimensity 6100+ 5G processor paired with a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The phone comes in 4GB and 6GB RAM variants along with 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. The smartphone also comes with support for 6GB of dynamic RAM and expanding the storage up to 2GB via the microSD card.

The Narzo 60x comes with a 50 MP main camera with a f/1.8 aperture and 1.28 μm pixel size. It is paired with a 2MP depth sensor and an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

The newest smartphone by Realme runs on Realme UI 4.0 on top of Android 13. It is run on 5,000 mAh battery with support for 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging which the company claims can take the phone from 1 to 50 percent in just 29 minutes.

Realme Narzo 60x has been priced at ₹12,999 for the 4GB/128GB version while the 6GB RAM/ 128 GB storage version comes at a price of ₹14,499.

Apple introduces iOS 16.6.1 update

The initial vulnerability lies within the ImageIO framework, posing a potential threat of arbitrary code execution when processing a maliciously crafted image. The second vulnerability resides in Wallet, creating a similar risk of arbitrary code execution when opening a maliciously crafted attachment.

To safeguard your iPhone against these security vulnerabilities, it is crucial to promptly install the iOS 16.6.1 update.

Google Chrome celebrates 15th anniversary with visual overhaul

Google Chrome is receiving a visual makeover and new features for its 15th anniversary. The update includes a refreshed design based on the Material You design language, customizable color palettes, a comprehensive menu for faster access to options, a redesigned Chrome Web Store with AI-powered extensions, and improved Safe Browsing for enhanced security against malware and phishing.