Weekly Tech Recap: Jio celebrates 7th anniversary, Realme Narzo 60x launch, more

Weekly Tech Recap: Jio celebrates 7th anniversary, Realme Narzo 60x launch, more3 min read 09 Sep 2023, 02:39 PM IST
Realme launched the Realme C51 smartphone, Apple patented a foldable iMac concept, Reliance Jio celebrated its 7th anniversary, Ranveer Singh became the brand ambassador for BGMI, and Realme launched the Narzo 60x smartphone.
The world of technology witnessed two smartphone launches from realme this week. Interestingly, Reliance Jio and Google Chrome celebrated their 7th and 15th anniversary, respectively. Moreover, ahead of the Apple Wonderlust event, there were several speculations related to the upcoming Apple devices. Here is a quick recap for you: