In hustle and bustle of daily life, it can be hard to stay up to date with all the latest happenings around you. But fear not! We have got you covered with a roundup of top news stories that made waves in the world of technology. This week, we saw Meta starting the rollout of its Meta AI assistant in India, OpenAI introducing its CriticGPT language model, Google announcing the dates for Made by Google event and more. So without further ado, let's take a look at the top tech stories of the week.

1) Meta AI makes India debut: Meta has finally rolled out its AI chatbot, the Meta AI assistant, to users in India through its own applications like WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and Messenger as well as a separate website at Meta.AI. Notably, the Facebook parent company had unveiled Meta AI more than two months ago and also made it available in countries like Australia, Canada and New Zealand. However, India did not make the initial cut for the Meta AI rollout, perhaps due to the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Meta AI will be available across searches on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger. Additionally, users will also be able to get insights from Meta AI while scrolling through posts on their Facebook app. The AI assistant also comes with real-time search results from Microsoft and Google, so it can be invoked in those group chats to get real-time schematics on things like planning a trip or finding the least crowded way to a destination.

2) Google Translate new Indian languages: Tech giant Google has significantly expanded its Google Translate service, adding support for 110 new languages. This major upgrade, announced on Thursday, marks the largest expansion in the history of the translation tool, which now includes a total of 243 languages.

The latest additions were made possible through the use of Google's in-house PaLM 2 large language model (LLM), which utilized artificial intelligence (AI) to learn new languages, particularly those that are related or regional dialects.

The 7 new Indian languages added to the list include: Awadhi, Bodo, Khasi, Kokborok, Marwadi, Santali, and Tulu.

3) OpenAI starts work on Critic GPT: OpenAI recently announced the development of a new AI model named CriticGPT, designed to identify and rectify mistakes in code generated by GPT-4. Detailed in a blog post on Thursday, the AI company explained that CriticGPT leverages the reinforcement learning from human feedback (RLHF) framework, a technique that combines machine output with human input to refine AI systems.

CriticGPT, which remains under development and is not yet accessible to users or testers, aims to improve the quality of AI-generated code. OpenAI revealed that in testing, individuals who used CriticGPT to review code generated by ChatGPT performed better 60 per cent of the time compared to those who did not use the model. The research findings have been documented in a recently published paper.

4) Amazon could rival ChatGPT with its Metis AI chatbot: Amazon is reportedly venturing into the realm of artificial intelligence (AI) with a new chatbot project codenamed Metis. Positioned to rival existing models like OpenAI's ChatGPT, this initiative could mark Amazon's strategic move into the burgeoning AI chatbot market.

According to a report by Business Insider, Amazon's Metis aims to revolutionize user interaction through advanced AI capabilities. Named after the Greek goddess of wisdom, the chatbot is slated to debut at Amazon's annual Devices and Services event in September 2024.

The report suggests that sources familiar with the project divulged that Metis will harness Amazon's proprietary AI model, Olympus, which promises enhanced functionality beyond current industry standards. Unlike conventional models, Metis is designed to operate seamlessly via web browsers, facilitating widespread accessibility.

5) Made by Google 2024 event announced: Google has revealed that its "Made by Google 2024" event will occur earlier than usual, slated for August 13. Traditionally held in October, this year's event has been shifted up by two months, generating buzz and speculation about early product launches, particularly the anticipated Pixel 9 series.

The upcoming event will take place at Google's headquarters in Mountain View, California, deviating from its usual New York venue. The event will commence at 10 AM PT (10:30 PM IST). While specific live stream details have not yet been shared, the early announcement has already set high expectations.

According to a report by 9To5Google, the event will highlight "Google AI, Android software, and the Pixel portfolio of devices." This indicates that Google is likely to introduce the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and the eagerly awaited Pixel 9 Pro XL. The company has already released a brief 12-second teaser video showcasing the Pixel 9 Pro, confirming speculations about its launch.



