Weekly Tech Recap: Meta AI starts appearing on WhatsApp and Instagram, ChatGPT gets a major upgrade and more
Weekly Tech Recap: From Meta testing out its AI chatbot on WhatsApp and Instagram to ChatGPT getting the GPT-4 Turbo update, here's a list of top events that shook up the world of technology this week.
Weekly Tech Recap: We've seen a whirlwind of activity shaping the world of technology, including OpenAI delivering a much-needed upgrade to ChatGPT, Meta testing its AI chatbot on WhatsApp and Instagram, and Google Gemini AI confirmed to be coming to Oppo and OnePlus devices. So, without further ado, let's dive in and take a look at the tech developments that made headlines this week.