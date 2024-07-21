Weekly Tech Recap: Microsoft global outage affects 8.5 million devices, OpenAI's GPT-4o Mini model launched and more
Microsoft Windows faced a major global outage due to a Crowdstrike update, OpenAI replaced GPT-3.5 Turbo with GPT-4 Mini, Apple launched iOS 18 public beta and other top technology related news of the week.
With the whirlwind of events that hit us throughout the week, it can be hard to keep track of the top news stories. But fear not, we have got you covered with the Weekly Tech Recap, where we take a look at the top 5 stories that made waves in the world of technology. This week, Microsoft Windows faced a major global outage following a controversial Crowdstrike update, OpenAI ditched GPT-3.5 Turbo in favour of GPT-4 Mini, Apple announced its first public beta for iOS 18 and more.