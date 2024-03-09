Weekly Tech Recap: Nothing Phone (2a) launch, Gemini AI controversy, Xiaomi 14 Series debut in India and more
This week's tech highlights include Samsung's budget-friendly Galaxy F15 5G, Google's Gemini AI controversy, Apple's M3 chip in new MacBook Air models, Nothing Phone 2a launch, iOS 17.4 update, Realme 12 5G series debut, and more.
As the tech world continues to evolve at a rapid pace, this week witnessed a deluge of exciting developments, from the launch of new smartphones to significant software updates and groundbreaking innovations. Let us delve into the highlights of the week.
