As the tech world continues to evolve at a rapid pace, this week witnessed a deluge of exciting developments, from the launch of new smartphones to significant software updates and groundbreaking innovations. Let us delve into the highlights of the week.

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G unveiled

Samsung made a splash in the budget smartphone segment with the launch of the Galaxy F15 5G. Priced at ₹12,999 for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant and ₹14,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant, the Galaxy F15 5G boasts a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor and promises four years of OS updates.

Featuring a 6.5-inch Full HD+ sAMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, this budget smartphone offers a compelling visual experience. The MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, ensures smooth performance. Samsung's commitment to longevity is evident with the promise of 4 years of OS updates, running on One UI 6 based on the Android 14 operating system.

The device houses an impressive 6,000 mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging, though users will need to purchase the charging adapter separately.

Google's Gemini AI Controversy: A response that falls short

The controversy surrounding Google's Gemini AI platform escalated this week, prompting a response from the Union Minister of State for Electronics and Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar. The Gemini AI chatbot faced criticism for biased responses regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Despite Google's apology, Chandrasekhar expressed dissatisfaction, stating that a mere apology is insufficient. He emphasized the need for tech giants to comply with laws and regulations, warning of consequences for the release of untested platforms without proper safeguards.

The incident sheds light on the growing scrutiny of AI platforms and the call for stringent regulations to ensure accountability in the tech landscape. It also raises questions about the responsibility of tech companies during the testing phases of AI models and the potential legal consequences for non-compliance.

Apple's M3 chip takes center stage in new MacBook Air models

Apple introduced two new MacBook Air models featuring its latest M3 chip, promising improved performance. Priced at ₹114,900, the laptops come in 13-inch and 15-inch variants, with exclusive sale offers for teachers and students.

The M3 chip boasts a 60% speed boost compared to its predecessor, the M1 version, making it a formidable contender in the consumer laptop market. With up to 18 hours of battery life, support for dual external displays, and advanced features like Wi-Fi 6E and Voice Isolation, these MacBook Air models cater to the demands of modern users.

The integration of an AV1 decode engine enhances video quality, while the M3's 16-core Neural Engine optimizes specific AI models for tasks such as real-time speech-to-text, translation, and visual understanding.

Nothing Phone 2a launched in India

Carl Pei's venture, Nothing, unveiled its third phone – the Nothing Phone 2a. Maintaining the transparent design with recycled plastic, the phone features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset, and a 50MP camera.

Priced at ₹23,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant, the Nothing Phone 2a offers a unique combination of design and performance. With features like a 120Hz AMOLED display, dual stereo speakers, and a custom-made chipset in collaboration with MediaTek, the phone aims to stand out in the crowded smartphone market.

iOS 17.4 Update

Apple rolled out the iOS 17.4 update, bringing significant changes, especially for users in the European Union. Complying with Europe's Digital Markets Act, the update allows users to sideload apps from third-party app stores, choose a default browser, and introduces new emojis.

This move expands user choices beyond the traditional App Store and opens up opportunities for app developers to offer alternative payment methods. The update also introduces NFC support for third-party apps, enhancing the capabilities of banking and wallet apps.

Realme 12 5G Series debut in India

Realme has launched its Realme 12 5G series in India. Priced at ₹16,999, the Realme 12 5G and Realme 12+ 5G run on Realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14, promising 2 years of OS updates and three years of security patches.

The Realme 12 5G, featuring a 6.72-inch Full HD+ display and MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, offers a compelling mid-range option. Meanwhile, the Realme 12+ 5G impresses with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, Smart Rainwater Touch feature, and a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset.

Xiaomi 14 Series hits Indian market

In a highly anticipated event, Xiaomi launched its flagship 14 series in India, featuring the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra. With prices ranging from ₹69,999 to ₹99,999, these smartphones aim to capture the premium segment.

The Xiaomi 14 boasts a 6.36-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, and a Leica co-engineered triple rear camera system. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra takes it a step further with a "Dragon Armor" design, a 6.73-inch QHD+ AMOLED quad-curved screen, and a rear quad-camera system co-developed with Leica.

India's fastest router launched

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Communications, Electronics, and Information Technology, unveiled India's fastest and indigenously developed IP/MPLS router. Developed in collaboration with the Department of Telecom, CDOT, and Nivetti, the router boasts a capacity of 2.4 Tbps.

Vaishnaw emphasized the significance of the router's launch in aligning with the vision of Digital India. Designed, developed, and made in India, the router represents a technological milestone, showcasing the country's prowess in networking and contributing to the ongoing digital transformation.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!