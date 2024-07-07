Weekly Tech Recap: Ola ditches Google Maps, OnePlus Summer Launch Event announced and more
Ola shifts to Ola Maps from Google Maps, Amazon unveils Prime Day 2024 sale with thousands of deals, OnePlus to launch Nord 4 and other devices in Italy, Apple declares AirPods, iPhone X, HomePod as vintage products, WhatsApp tests video notes feature rollout
Weekly Tech Recap: In the hustle and bustle of everyday life, it can be easy to miss some important updates. But fear not, we have got you covered with the Weekly Tech Recap, where we take a look at the top news stories that have made waves in the world of technology. In this week's Tech Recap, Ola decided to ditch Google Maps in favour of a proprietary solution, Amazon announced its Prime Day sale, Apple listed some of its devices as 'vintage', OnePlus announced its summer launch event and WhatsApp reportedly started testing a new video notes feature.