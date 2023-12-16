In a week filled with technological advancements and announcements, several key developments have taken center stage. From Ola's groundbreaking Krutrim AI to the upcoming Redmi Note 13 5G series launch in India, Elon Musk's Grok AI availability, Apple's iOS 17.2 upgrade, and a crucial security alert for Samsung users, here Is a comprehensive recap of the week's top tech news. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ola unveils Krutrim AI In a historic announcement, Ola's CEO Bhavish Aggarwal introduced Krutrim AI, India's first full-stack artificial intelligence solution. Derived from Sanskrit, Krutrim translates to "artificial," reflecting its commitment to India's cultural and linguistic diversity. Krutrim boasts proficiency in 20 Indian languages, generating content in 10 languages. It emphasizes cultural relevance, setting it apart from models trained on Western data. The AI underwent extensive training, processing over 2 trillion tokens, surpassing GPT-4 in Indic language support.

Krutrim responds to voice inputs, showcased real-time coding, and a more powerful Krutrim Pro is set to launch soon, contributing to India's vision of becoming a global AI leader.

Redmi Note 13 5G series launch update Chinese smartphone manufacturer Redmi confirmed the launch of the Redmi Note 13 5G series in India on January 4. The series includes Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro, and Redmi Note 13 Pro+. The smartphones, unveiled in China in September, feature varying specifications, including display differences and processor variations. The Redmi Note 13 Pro models boast a 200MP primary camera with OIS, while the base variant features a 100MP primary sensor. The pricing details for the Indian market are yet to be revealed, but the China pricing may provide an indicator of the expected price range.

Grok AI by Elon Musk's xAI now in India Elon Musk-led xAI announced the availability of its generative AI-based chatbot, Grok AI, in India and 46 other countries. Available to X Premium+ subscribers, Grok AI is designed to answer questions with wit and has a rebellious streak. Built on xAI's proprietary large language model, Grok-0, with 33 billion parameters, it claims to outperform ChatGPT based on GPT 3.5. Grok gained attention for its controversial responses, including roasting Elon Musk himself. Access to Grok in India requires a monthly or annual subscription.

Apple releases iOS 17.2 upgrade Apple rolled out the iOS 17.2 release, bringing the long-awaited Journal app, Spatial recording, Action button customizations, and updates to the Messages app. The Journal app encourages consistent journaling, with entries lockable using Touch ID or Face ID and automatic syncing with iCloud. Spatial recording, exclusive to iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, allows the capture of spatial videos. The Action button customization now includes language translation, enabling users to translate between different languages. These updates enhance the overall user experience and functionality of iPhones.

CERT-In issues security alert for Samsung users The Computer Emergency Response Team of India (CERT-In) issued a critical alert to Samsung smartphone users, urging them to update their devices urgently. The advisory addresses security vulnerabilities in Samsung devices running on Android versions 11, 12, 13, and 14. Exploitation of these vulnerabilities could lead to unauthorized access to sensitive data. CERT-In classifies the risk as high, emphasizing the need for prompt updates. The identified vulnerabilities span various components within the Samsung ecosystem, posing potential threats such as unauthorized code execution and access to sensitive information.

Conclusion This week's tech news has been marked by significant strides in artificial intelligence, smartphone launches, and crucial security alerts. Ola's Krutrim AI stands out as a homegrown solution, emphasizing linguistic diversity and cultural relevance. The Redmi Note 13 5G series launch anticipates bringing advanced smartphones to the Indian market.

Grok AI's availability in India adds a touch of Elon Musk's innovative flair to the local chatbot scene. Apple's iOS 17.2 upgrade enhances iPhone features, including the much-anticipated Journal app and Spatial recording. On the security front, CERT-In's alert underscores the importance of keeping Samsung devices updated to safeguard against potential vulnerabilities.

