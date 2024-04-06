Weekly Tech Recap: OnePlus Nord CE4 5G launch, Alibaba's rocket-based delivery plan, Disney's password crackdown, more
This week witnessed major tech developments. Alibaba plans rocket-based deliveries worldwide, Disney to begin password sharing crackdown, Elon Musk aims to retain AI talent, Cert-in warns against Apple's vulnerability, and launches of Motorola Edge 50 Pro and OnePlus Nord CE4 5G took place.
In this week's tech recap, major players in the industry have unveiled groundbreaking developments and strategies aimed at reshaping the landscape of e-commerce, streaming services, artificial intelligence, and smartphone technology.
