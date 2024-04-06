In this week's tech recap, major players in the industry have unveiled groundbreaking developments and strategies aimed at reshaping the landscape of e-commerce, streaming services, artificial intelligence, and smartphone technology.

From Alibaba's ambitious plans for rocket-based deliveries to Disney's crackdown on password-sharing on its streaming platform, the tech world is witnessing a flurry of initiatives.

Additionally, Elon Musk has put efforts to retain AI specialists at Tesla, Apple users were warned against vulnerabilities by CERT-In, and the launch of new flagship smartphones by Motorola and OnePlus were some of the significant developments in the world of technology.

Let us dive into the details of these updates.

Alibaba eyes ‘One-hour rocket-based’ deliveries worldwide

Alibaba, the prominent Chinese e-commerce giant, aims to revolutionize global delivery services by exploring one-hour deliveries using a rocket-based system in partnership with Beijing's Epoch Space. Facing fierce competition, especially in its flagship Taobao marketplace, Alibaba seeks to maintain its industry dominance.

Previously offering five-day deliveries in key global markets through Cainiao Smart Logistics Network, Alibaba now ventures into rocket-based transportation to further expedite delivery times. The partnership involves utilizing the cargo cabin of the Yuanxingzhe 1 rocket, featuring innovative designs like a conveyor belt mechanism for parcel loading.

Similar to SpaceX's reusable rockets, the Yuanxingzhe 1 is capable of multiple missions, including simulated sea landings. The proposed operational sequence involves a 25-minute journey from eastern to western China, with swift unloading via a conveyor belt upon landing for final distribution to customers.

After Netflix, Disney Plus plans to crack down on password-sharing

Disney CEO Bob Iger has announced plans to address password-sharing on the company's streaming platform starting in June. The move aims to consolidate the streaming industry, boost subscriber growth, and improve profitability, with aspirations for double-digit margins.

This strategy follows Netflix's success after cracking down on password-sharing, leading to a surge in subscribers. Iger's announcement follows a proxy battle against activist investors, with a resounding endorsement of the board's strategies, including CEO succession plans.

Additionally, Iger hinted at ongoing partnerships for ESPN. The victory strengthens Disney's position as it revitalizes its film and television franchises, pursues streaming profitability, and expands ESPN digitally.

Elon Musk to raise salaries of Tesla engineers to ward off poaching by OpenAI

Elon Musk acknowledged Tesla's struggle to retain artificial intelligence specialists, with some leaving to join his AI venture, xAI. Tesla is increasing compensation for its AI engineering team, responding to poaching efforts.

Musk expressed frustration over the talent war, which he called the "craziest" he's seen. Concerns arise about conflicts within Musk's empire as personnel move from Tesla to xAI. Musk's announcement of xAI followed a Delaware judge voiding a massive stock award arranged by Tesla's board. Musk's history with AI ventures includes co-founding OpenAI but later parting ways due to conflicts.

Recent departures from Tesla to xAI, like Ethan Knight, highlight aggressive recruiting efforts and substantial compensation offers.

Govt warns against risk in iPhone, iPad and Macbook

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a high-risk warning regarding vulnerabilities in various Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, and Vision Pro headsets. The warning highlights vulnerabilities in older versions of Apple software and hardware, allowing remote attackers to execute arbitrary code and compromise device security.

Users are advised to update their devices to the latest iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and visionOS versions to mitigate the risk. Additionally, precautions such as avoiding unsecured Wi-Fi networks, implementing Two-Factor Authentication (2FA), and downloading apps from reputable sources are recommended to enhance security measures.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro launched in India with Moto AI

Motorola has launched its latest flagship, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro, in India. This smartphone features a powerful 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC and a 4,500mAh battery with both wired and wireless Turbo charging capabilities. Initially priced at Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant and Rs. 35,999 for the 12GB + 256GB configuration, the device is offered at a limited-time discount of Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 31,999 respectively.

Sales commence on April 9 via Flipkart, Motorola online store, and retail outlets, with exclusive benefits including discounts on HDFC card transactions and exchange bonuses. The noteworthy features of the smartphone include a promise of three years of OS updates and four years of security upgrades, a 6.7-inch 1.5K pOLED curved display with a 144Hz refresh rate, IP68 rating for dust and splash resistance, and a sophisticated AI-backed triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor.

OnePlus Nord CE4 5G launched in India with Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset

OnePlus has introduced the Nord CE4 5G in India. This is a mid-range smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset and is set to rival devices like Nothing Phone 2a, Redmi Note 13 Pro, and Realme 12 Pro. Priced at ₹24,999 for 8GB RAM/128GB storage and ₹26,999 for 8GB RAM/256GB storage, it sporting a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

This smartphone boasts a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, up to 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage. Camera-wise, it features a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 16MP front camera. It supports 4K video recording, houses a 5,500mAh battery with 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging, and comes in Dark Chrome and Celadon Marble colors. With IP54 certification for splash and dust resistance, it offers dual 5G SIM support, Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi, GPS, and expandable storage up to 1TB.

