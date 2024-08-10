Weekly Tech Recap: OpenAI extends ChatGPT image generation to all users, Vivo V40 series makes India debut and more
Weekly Tech Recap: Free ChatGPT users can now generate images with DALL-E 3. OnePlus offers new monthly updates for its devices. Reddit plans AI-generated summaries for search results. Google might introduce Gemini AI in earbuds. Vivo V40 series launches in India with premium specs.
In this fast-moving world, it's hard to keep up with the biggest developments of the week. But don't worry, we've got you covered with our weekly tech recap featuring the top 5 news stories that made waves in the world of technology. AI was in the news again this week, with OpenAI rolling out access to image generation for free ChatGPT users, Gemini reportedly coming to earbuds soon, and Reddit announcing a new AI-generated summary feature. Without further ado, let's take a look at the biggest tech news of the week.