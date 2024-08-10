In this fast-moving world, it's hard to keep up with the biggest developments of the week. But don't worry, we've got you covered with our weekly tech recap featuring the top 5 news stories that made waves in the world of technology. AI was in the news again this week, with OpenAI rolling out access to image generation for free ChatGPT users, Gemini reportedly coming to earbuds soon, and Reddit announcing a new AI-generated summary feature. Without further ado, let's take a look at the biggest tech news of the week.

1) OpenAI allows creating free images via ChatGPT:

OpenAI has recently announced exciting news for ChatGPT users, particularly those utilizing the free version of the platform. The company is now extending the ability for free users to generate up to two images daily using DALL-E 3, their advanced generative AI model. This feature, which was previously exclusive to subscribers of ChatGPT Plus, is now being made available to a broader audience.

“We’re excited to introduce the ability for ChatGPT Free users to create up to two images per day with DALL·E 3," OpenAI stated. They encouraged users to experiment with the tool by offering sample prompts, such as imagining a superhero flying around Mount Everest with a powerful physique.

2) OnePlus will provide new monthly updates for its phones and tablets:

Chinese tech giant OnePlus has announced a significant enhancement to its software update strategy, introducing a new monthly update series aimed at delivering consistent and timely improvements to its smartphone users.

"We are thrilled to announce the introduction of versions U120P01 and U120P02, which will be part of a new monthly software update series for OnePlus devices, seamlessly integrated into our regular system updates," the company stated in a blogpost

The new update series is compatible with devices running the latest OxygenOS 14.00, as well as earlier versions like OxygenOS 13.1.0 and 13.00. The phased rollout began on August 2 and is expected to conclude by September 6.

Devices eligible for this update include the OnePlus 12 series, OnePlus Open, OnePlus 11 series, OnePlus 10 series, OnePlus 9 series, OnePlus 8T, and several models from the Nord lineup, such as the Nord 4 5G, Nord 3 5G, and Nord CE 4 5G, among others. The update is also available for the OnePlus Pad and OnePlus Pad Go.

3) Reddit to roll out AI generated summaries for search results:

Reddit's CEO, Steve Huffman, shared significant updates during the company's Q2 earnings call where he stated that the social media giant will begin testing AI-generated summaries for search results. These summaries, aimed at boosting user interaction with the platform’s diverse content—including games, communities, and product showcases—will be prominently featured at the top of search pages.

The new feature is designed to provide users with more profound insights into their search topics. Huffman also highlighted Reddit's robust search capabilities, noting that users conduct over 1 billion searches each month. Recent statistics show a substantial rise in user engagement, with the platform boasting 342.3 million weekly active users, marking a 57% increase from the previous year.

4) Gemini AI may soon be coming to earbuds and headphones:

Google is reportedly poised to take the world of virtual assistants to the next level with its innovative AI chatbot, Gemini, which could make its debut on earbuds and headphones. This groundbreaking development is anticipated to enable users to access the cutting-edge technology without the need for a smartphone, making hands-free communication a seamless and intuitive experience.

According to a recent report by 9to5Google, the tech company has been quietly working on integrating Gemini with specific earbuds, allowing users to tap into the AI's vast capabilities without the need for their phone. The discovery was made by analyzing code strings in the latest version of the Google app, which revealed the existence of the feature.

Dubbed "Bisto," this innovative technology is likely to enable users to converse with Gemini using their earbuds and headphones, paving the way for a more immersive and interactive experience. The integration could replace the traditional "OK Google" phrase, allowing users to activate Gemini directly through their earphones.

5) Vivo V40 series debuts in India:

Starting at a price of ₹34,999, Vivo V40 features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2800 x 1260 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+ certification and a peak brightness of 4500 nits.

The phone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset and is paired with Adreno 720 GPU for handling all the graphics-intensive tasks. It is paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

On the optics front, there is a dual camera setup to the back with a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL GNJ sensor with ZEISS optics and OIS support and a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens. For selfies and video calls, there is a 50MP front facing shooter that is capable of 4K video recording.

Both the V40 and V40 Pro run on Funtouch OS 14 based based on Android 14 operating system and the Chinese smartphone maker has promised 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security patches with these phones. There's a massive 5,500 mAh battery packed inside with support for 80W fast charging.

Meanwhile, the Vivo V40 Pro features the same 6.78 inch 1.5K AMOLED display as its sibling with 4500 nits peak brightness and 480Hz touch sampling rate. It runs on Mediatek Dimensity 9200+ processor and is paired with Immortalis-G715 GPU for handling graphics intensive tasks.

