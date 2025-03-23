In a world overflowing with news, identifying the key updates can become a daunting task. To cut through the noise, we've compiled the top tech stories of the week—from OpenAI's India partnership talks to Samsung's OneUI 7 rollout and more. Here's a look at the top tech news of the week.

1) OpenAI plans to improve presence in India with Reliance partnership: OpenAI and Meta are in talks with Reliance Industries about a possible partnership, according to a report by The Information. OpenAI is reportedly discussing the possibility of Reliance Jio distributing ChatGPT in India.

Additionally, the Sam Altman-led company is also said to be discussing cutting the subscription price of ChatGPT by 75 to 85 percent from the current $20 model.

2) Samsung confirms OneUI 7 rollout date for 34 devices:

After months of delays, Samsung recently confirmed that its Android 15-based One UI 7 stable update would begin rolling out to select devices in April. The Korean tech giant is now expanding this update to even more devices, including the Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Flip 4 and Fold 4, Galaxy Tab S9 FE and more.

Notably, Samsung had started rolling out the One UI 7 beta update to the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Tab S9 and Galaxy Tab S10 series. The company had confirmed that these devices will start receiving the stable update from April 7.

In a recent blog post, Samsung Singapore states that older Samsung devices will start receiving the One UI 7 updates from April 14. While a similar update from Samsung Global and India team, the new blog post more or less confirms that older Galaxy devices will get the One UI 7 stable update right after the first batch is rolled out.

3) Pixel 9a launched: Pixel 9a features a 6.3-inch Actua pOLED display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,424 pixels. The screen supports a dynamic refresh rate ranging from 60Hz to 120Hz and offers a peak brightness of up to 2,700 nits. Corning Gorilla Glass 3 provides added durability.

Powered by Google’s Tensor G4 chip, the Pixel 9a is paired with a Titan M2 security coprocessor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of non-expandable internal storage.

4) Elon Musk's Grok under MeitY scanner, sues Indian govt: Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is in touch with billionaire Elon Musk's social media platform X over recent incidents of its AI chatbot Grok using Hindi slang and abusive responses.

According to a report by news agency PTI, the IT ministry is examining the issue. It will investigate the matter and the factors that led to the use of abusive language.

Musk's X has also filed a petition against the Indian government in the Karnataka High Court, challenging the use of Section 79 (3) of the Information Technology Act, according to a report in the Hindustan Times. X argues that the Indian government's use of this section creates an illegal parallel process for blocking content, and also violates the Supreme Court's 2015 order in the Shreya Singhal case, which affirmed that content can only be blocked under the structured process of Section 69 A of the IT Act.

5) WhatsApp could soon allow users to link their Instagram profile: WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new feature for its iOS app that will allow users to link their Instagram profiles to their WhatsApp accounts. The feature, which was discovered by WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, is currently in beta testing and is said to be available to a limited number of testers.

According to WABetaInfo, the feature was spotted in WhatsApp Beta for iOS version 25.7.10.70. Once implemented, users will have the option to display their Instagram profile links on their WhatsApp profiles.

Moreover, the link is expected to appear beneath the user's profile picture and name, enhancing visibility for those who wish to connect their accounts across Meta-owned platforms.