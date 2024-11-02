Weekly Tech Recap: OpenAI launches ChatGPT search, Apple revamps MacBook lineup, OnePlus 13 debuts and more
Weekly Tech Recap: OpenAI launched ChatGPT Search, Apple updated its MacBook range, Android 16's release is accelerated, iOS 18.1 brings new AI features, and OnePlus 13 and iQOO 13 smartphones were unveiled in China.
With a bombardment of news throughout the week, it’s hard to keep in touch with all the major updates. To help with that, we have compiled the Weekly Tech Recap, where we take a look at the top news making waves in the world of technology. This week, OpenAI rolled out its much-awaited ChatGPT Search feature, Apple upgraded its MacBook lineup, OnePlus 13 and iQOO 13 made their debut in China, Android 16 received a launch timeline, and iOS 18.1 with Apple Intelligence started rolling out. Without further ado, let’s jump right into the top tech news of the week.