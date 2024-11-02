With a bombardment of news throughout the week, it’s hard to keep in touch with all the major updates. To help with that, we have compiled the Weekly Tech Recap, where we take a look at the top news making waves in the world of technology. This week, OpenAI rolled out its much-awaited ChatGPT Search feature, Apple upgraded its MacBook lineup, OnePlus 13 and iQOO 13 made their debut in China, Android 16 received a launch timeline, and iOS 18.1 with Apple Intelligence started rolling out. Without further ado, let’s jump right into the top tech news of the week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top tech news of the week: 1) OpenAI launches ChatGPT Search: After much speculation over the past year, OpenAI is finally taking on Google and Microsoft Bing with the addition of search functionality in ChatGPT. The new search feature is powered by the GPT-4o model and is a more evolved version of the SearchGPT prototype unveiled by the company earlier this year.

The ChatGPT search feature is triggered by default based on what the user is searching for. There is also an option to manually activate the search functionality by clicking on the new web search icon, located just adjacent to the attachment icon.

2) Apple upgrades MacBook lineup: Apple upgraded its MacBook lineup this week with the launch of new MacBook Pro models featuring M4 chips, along with a new Mac Mini and iMac. Among these launches, the one that garnered the most attention was the new slim and lightweight Mac Mini, now powered by the M4 and M4 Pro chipsets. Despite boasting numerous enhancements, the new Mac Mini with a 256GB SSD starts at a price of ₹59,900 in India, making it one of the most cost-effective devices for day-to-day users. Meanwhile, the new MacBook Pro lineup starts at ₹1,69,900, and the new iMac lineup begins from ₹1,34,900 in India.

3) Android 16 is coming sooner than anticipated: Google has confirmed the speculations that Android 16 will indeed be rolled out earlier than the usual release cycle adopted by the company. The Mountainview California based company said that the latest update will help drive innovation in apps and devices with higher stability and polish.

Google usually releases its new Android software updates in Q3 or Q4 of each year. Just to put things in perspective, the last time Google did not release a new Android update in the last three months of the year was with Android 4.1 Jelly Bean, back in 2012.

4) iOS 18.1 with Apple Intelligence rolled out: Apple has finally rolled out the first wave of its Apple Intelligence, aka AI features, for iPhone, iPad, and Mac users with its iOS 18.1 update on Monday. Notably, Apple Intelligence was first announced at WWDC 2024, though the new features weren’t ready in time for the iPhone 16 launch in September.

With the iOS 18.1 update, Apple is bringing numerous AI features to iPhones, including a more natural and conversational Siri, system-wide writing tools, call recording transcription and summaries, smart replies in the Mail and Messages apps, AI-backed Focus Modes, and more.

5) OnePlus 13, iQOO 13 launched: The first wave of Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered smartphones finally hit the market, with the OnePlus 13, iQOO 13, and Realme GT 7 Pro being unveiled in China. The new phones have an IP68/IP69 rating, an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, over 6,000mAh of battery, and fast charging support.

iQOO 13 starts at a price of 3999 yuan (almost ₹47,000) for the standard 12GB RAM/256GB storage while the, OnePlus 13 starts at a price of 4,499 yuan (almost ₹53,150) for the 12GB RAM/256GB RAM model