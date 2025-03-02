With a plethora of news coming in throughout the week, it's hard to keep up to pace all the latest updates. In order to help the readers stay up to date, we have compiled the Weekly Tech Recap, where we take a look at the top 5 news of the week. This week, OpenAI launched its GPT 4.5 language mode, Claude wasn't far behind either with Sonnet 3.7 rollout, Meta AI starts plan on bringing a standalone AI app and more. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1) OpeAI launches GPT 4.5: OpenAI has launched its biggest and 'best' basic model to date, GPT-4.5. The Microsoft-backed AI startup claims that compared to previous models, GPT 4.5 improves on the ability to recognise patterns, make connections and generate creative insights without the need for reasoning skills.

OpenAI says it has used a scaling unsupervised learning paradigm for GPT-4.5, resulting in the model's broader knowledge and deeper understanding of the world, while reducing hallucinations and increasing reliability. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Click here to read the full story

2) Anthropic rolls out Claude 3.7 Sonnnet: Amazon-backed Anthropic has launched its latest language model, Claude 3.7 Sonnet, taking on the likes of ChatGPT and DeepSeek. Anthropic also took its first steps towards AI agents with a new tool for developers called Claude Code.

Notably, Claude has moved away from the traditional narrative of having a pre-trained model and an independent reasoning model. Instead, the Dario Amodei-led company has integrated the reasoning model alongside the frontier model, meaning that users can simply ask the chatbot when they want it to think longer before answering, essentially triggering the reasoning mode where it reflects on itself before answering a query. Claude says that triggering the reasoning mode (or as they call it, "extended thinking mode") will help improve the model's performance in maths, physics, following instructions and coding, among many other tasks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Click here to read the full story

3) Meta AI to get a standalone app: Mark Zuckerberg led Meta is planning to give its AI offering by the same name a separate identity with a new standalone app, according to a report by CNBC. Currently, the open source AI is only available to Meta's suite of apps which includes WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook.

Reportedly, Meta is planning to launch the new standalone Meta AI app during the second quarter and would mark a major step in CEO Mark Zuckerberg's plans of making his company the AI leader by the end of the year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Click here to read the full story

4) Sergey Brin asks Google employees to work 60 hours a week for achieving AGI: Google co-founder Sergey Brin has said that the tech giant could be a leader in the industry in artificial general intelligence if the company's employees worked harder than present, suggesting that they should work for 60 hours.

Brin's comments on Wednesday came in light of Google's efforts to reassert its position as a pioneer of AI since ChatGPT launched in 2022. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a report by The New York Times, Brin suggested employees to work from office on weekdays. He said that “60 hours a week is the sweet spot of productivity" in the memo received by Gemini, Google’s lineup of A.I. models and apps.

Click here to read the full report

5) Gemini to soon be available alongside ChatGPT in iOS: Apple has pushed out a backend update alongside the iOS 18.4 beta update that now offers OpenAI and Google as options for third-party models in Apple Intelligence, according to analyst Aaron Perris on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As Apple Intelligence features have been subject to numerous delays, it's not clear whether Gemini integration in iPhones will arrive with the iOS 18.4 update in April. However, it is almost certain that ChatGPT will no longer be the exclusive AI partner on Apple devices, as Gemini will also be available as an option at a later date.

Click here to read the full report