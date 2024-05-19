Weekly Tech Recap: OpenAI releases GPT-4o model, Google makes major AI announcements at I/O 2024 and more
Weekly Tech Recap: From OpenAI releasing its new GPT-4o AI model to Google's tons of announcements at the I/O 2024 event, here's a look at the top tech news of the week.
Weekly Tech Recap: From Google unveiling a slew of AI upgrades at its I/O 2024 event, to OpenAI releasing its latest GPT-4o AI model and Apple rolling out its iOS 17.5 update, there's a lot to unpack in this week's tech recap. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories that made waves in the tech world this week.