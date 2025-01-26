Weekly Tech Recap: Samsung's Galaxy S25 series launched, OpenAI's first AI agent Operator debuts, Mark Zuckerberg lists AI goals for 2025, Meta testing ads on Threads, and potential control of TikTok by Oracle and Microsoft under a new plan.

With a whirlwind of news coming out throughout the week, it can be hard to keep track of all the important updates. To help readers keep up to date, we have put together the Weekly Tech Recap, where we take a look at the 5 news stories that made waves in the world of technology. This week, Samsung launched its Galaxy S25 series, OpenAI announced its first AI agent Operator, Mark Zuckerberg outlined Meta's AI priorities for 2025 and more.

Top tech news of the week: 1) Samsung Galaxy S25 series launched: Samsung unveiled its latest Galaxy S25 series at the Galaxy Unpacked event in San Jose this week. The new range includes three devices: Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra. While the Korean smartphone maker has shown a glimpse of its slim model, called the Galaxy S25 Edge, it's not clear when the phone will actually make its debut.

2) OpenAI takes first steps with AI agents: OpenAI has made its first major foray into AI agents with the release of a research preview for Operator. The AI assistant has the power to make autonomous decisions for users in their web browser, such as navigating web pages, downloading lectures, ordering groceries and combining PDFs.

Operator is powered by Computer-Using Agent (CUA) model which is a combination of GPT-4o's vision capabilties and reasoning abilities from the companies' more advanced models. OpenAI says CUA can break tasks into multi-step plans and self-correct itself when faced with challenges.

3) Mark Zuckerberg aims to extend ‘American Technology Leadership’: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg outlined the social media giant's AI ambitions for 2025, stating that the company's upcoming large language model (LLM), Llama 4, will be "state of the art". Zuckerberg has pledged for Meta AI to reach more than 1 billion people while also aiming to extend American Technology leadership.

He wrote on Threads, "We'll bring online ~1GW of compute in '25 and we'll end the year with more than 1.3 million GPUs. We're planning to invest $60-65B in capex this year while also growing our AI teams significantly, and we have the capital to continue investing in the years ahead. It is a massive effort, and over the coming years it will drive our core products and business, unlock historic innovation, and extend American technology leadership. Let's go build! 💪"

4) Meta starts testing ads on Threads: Meta has begun testing advertisement on its X rival and newest social media platform Theads. Instagram and Threads chief Adam Mosseri announced the trial on Friday, stating that adverts are being tested with select brands in the United States and Japan.

While Meta's other social media services heavily rely on ads as a source of revenue, the company had not kept in that mould in a bid to get initial traction from users migrating from X.

5) Oracle and Microsoft could take over TikTok: Donald Trump administration is working on a plan to save TikTok by tapping Oracle and a group of outside investors that includes Microsoft to take control of the short-video app, according to an NPR report citing sources. TikTok's Chinese owner ByteDance is said to retain a minority stake in the company, but the reported deal could see the app's algorithm, data collection and software updates controlled by Oracle.