In the whirlwind of news coming in throughout the week, it can become hard to keep pace with some of the top news stories of the week. We have compiled the Weekly Tech Recap to keep the readers up to date with the top tech news of the week. This week, OpenAI unveiled its o3 family of models, Amazon unveils plans to crack down on password sharing in 2025, iPhone SE 4 rebranding rumors and more.

Top tech news of the week: 1) OpenAI unveils o3 mini models: OpenAI unveiled its latest o3 and o3-minmi language models on the last day of its ‘Shipmas’ event. The Sam Altman led company claims that o3 approaches AGI in some areas, subject to certain conditions.

The AI startup has opened sign up for o3 and o3 mini to safety researchers and Sam Altman has said that there are plans to launch o3 Mini by end of January with o3 launch to follow after that.

2) Amazon cracks down on password sharing: Amazon Prime Video is taking a leaf out of Netflix's book by bringing password sharing rules to India from 2025.As part of the new rule changes for 2025, Amazon Prime Video members will be able to log in to a maximum of 5 devices, including up to two TVs.

“As part of your Prime membership, you and your household are entitled to enjoy Prime Video on up to five devices. Starting January 2025, we are updating our usage terms in India to include up to two TVs as part of your five devices entitlement. You can manage your devices on your Settings page or buy another Prime membership to watch Prime Video on more devices." an email sent to Amazon Prime subscribers read.

3) iPhone SE 4 to be rebranded as iPhone 16e, says report: Apple is reportedly set to rebrand its upcoming iPhone SE 4, possibly renaming it the iPhone 16e, as part of a significant shift in its product lineup. According to recent leaks from a Weibo tipster, Fixed Focus Digital, the iPhone 16e could debut as early as March 2025, with Apple dropping the SE branding entirely. Instead, the new model is expected to be incorporated into the iPhone 16 series, bringing with it several notable upgrades.

The iPhone 16e is anticipated to represent a substantial leap forward compared to its predecessors. A key change is the move from the familiar iPhone 8-inspired design to a more modern look, akin to the iPhone XR or iPhone 12. This new design is expected to feature a larger 6.06-inch OLED display, a significant improvement over the previous 4.7-inch LCD screen, offering better colour accuracy and a more immersive viewing experience.

4) WhatsApp adds many limited-time features: Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has announced the release of several limited-time features to mark the holiday season and New Year celebrations. These updates, available from 20 December to 3 January, aim to enhance user interactions during the festive period.

Among the notable additions is NYE Calling Effects, which allows users to make video calls more festive with themed backgrounds, filters, and effects tailored for the New Year. This feature aims to add a touch of celebration to virtual gatherings.

Another temporary update is Animated Reactions, which adds a confetti animation whenever a message reaction is sent or received. This visual enhancement offers a playful way to exchange holiday greetings.

Additionally, WhatsApp has introduced a New Year sticker pack, featuring curated designs and avatar stickers for users to share season's greetings or heartfelt messages creatively. The pack includes cheerful and themed options for the occasion.

5) Google lays off 10 percent of its workforce: Google CEO Sundar Pichai has announced that the company will cut 10 per cent jobs in managerial roles, including directors and Vice Presidents. The company is reducing its workforce amid rising competition in AI from peers such as OpenAI.

According to Pichai, Google has made changes in the last couple of years to make the company efficient and simplify its structure, reported Business Insider.

Google will cut jobs in roles such as managers, directors, and vice presidents.