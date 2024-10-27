Weekly Tech Recap: Qualcomm launches Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, OnePlus 13 - iQOO 13 gear for launch and more
Weekly Tech Recap: Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite processor debut, launch dates for OnePlus 13 and iQOO 13, Android 16's new notification system, AI monitoring traffic violations, and Apple's upcoming M4 chip MacBook Air production slated for early 2025.
In the hustle and bustle of daily lives, it's hard to get a grasp of t he top news of the week. To solve that problem, we have compiled the Weekly Tech Recap, where we take a look at the biggest stories that made waves in the world of technology. This week, Qualcomm launched its latest Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, OnePlus and iQOO confirmed the launch dates for their flagship lineups, more updates about Android 16 started trickling and more.