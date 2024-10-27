In the hustle and bustle of daily lives, it's hard to get a grasp of t he top news of the week. To solve that problem, we have compiled the Weekly Tech Recap, where we take a look at the biggest stories that made waves in the world of technology. This week, Qualcomm launched its latest Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, OnePlus and iQOO confirmed the launch dates for their flagship lineups, more updates about Android 16 started trickling and more. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top tech news of the week: 1) Qualcomm launches Snapdragon 8 Elite processor: Qualcomm has launched its top of the line Snapdragon 8 Elite processor that brings Oryon CPU architecture to Android smartphones after it was first unveiled with the company's Snapdragon X Elite processor for PCs earlier this year. The San Diego-based company has also sought to clearly distinguish its latest chipset from the ones that came before it by ditching the Snapdragon 8 Gen xx naming scheme in favour of Elite branding.

Xiaomi 15 series will be the first devices to be powered by the new chipset globally while Realme GT 7 Pro will be the first phone in India with the new Snapdragon processor. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2) OnePlus 13 - iQOO 13 launch date confirmed: OnePlus 13 has been confirmed to launch in China on October 31 at 4:00 PM (November 1, 1:30PM India time) while the iQOO 13 will launch in China on October 30 at 4:00PM (October 31, 1:30PM India time). The two phones will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and will share many similar specifications. Ahead of their launch date, the companies have given a lot of updates about the two phones. You can catch our coverage of the two devices, here and here.

3) Google looking to bring Dynamic Island-like notifications to Android: Google recently rolled out Android 15 to its Pixel devices but there are already murmurs about the new features that will be coming with the Android 16 OS which is still a few months from an official announcement. Unlike Apple's iOS, Google has always provided OEMs the ability to customize the user experience while the stock Android build remains relatively stable and devoid of many exciting features. But all that may be about to change with the Android 16, with Google reportedly taking a lead from OEMs like OnePlus and Infinix and initiating key elements of Apple's Dynamic Island.

According to a latest report by Android Authority, Google will allow apps to create Rich Ongoing Notifications with the Android 16 update. The new notification system will reportedly allow apps to create ‘chips’ in the status instead of just icons. While it's not clear what clicking on these notification chips would do, a smart guess would be that Google could be planning to add a dialogue box provided by the app which shows more information about the notification and even take some quick action like playing/pausing music, skipping to next track and more from the same screen. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4) AI will be used to check traffic violations: Nitin Gadkari Artificial Intelligence is set to be incorporated as a used to check traffic violations and ensure compliance. According to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, the government is proposing to use Artificial Intelligence and other innovative methods to check traffic violations and ensure that penalties are levied accurately.

Nitin Gadkari on Thursday underscored plans for upgrading toll collection methods during the 12th edition of the Traffic InfraTech Expo. To improve efficiency and ensure transparency in toll collection, the new innovative method envisages the exploration of satellite toll systems. Emphasising the ministry's intention to enhance road safety, Nitin Gadkari said, “A dedicated expert committee will evaluate proposals from startups and industry leaders, ensuring that the best ideas are implemented," PTI reported.

5) Apple MacBook Air with M4 chip to begin production in early 2025: American tech giant Apple is reportedly gearing up to commence production of updated MacBook Air models featuring the new M4 chip, set to be unveiled in early 2025. This release follows a series of new Macs scheduled for announcement next week, as per a report from Bloomberg. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}