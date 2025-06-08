Weekly Tech Recap: Resident Evil Requiem release date revealed, OnePlus 13s makes India debut and more

With a whirlwind of news coming in throughout the week, it can become a dauting task to separate the actual breakthroughs from yet another fleeting headline. In order to help the readers keep up to pace, we have compiled the Weekly Tech Recap where we take a look at all the major news that made waves in the world of technology. This week, Capcom announced the release date for Resident Evil Requiem, Gemini could another AI powered upgrade, OnePlus 13s was finally launched in India and more.

Top tech news of the week: 1) Resident Evil 9 launch date revealed: After teasing the latest edition to Resident Evil franchise, Capcom revealed earlier this week that the new game titled: Resident Evil Requiem, will be released across PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox on 27 February, 2026.

Capcom also promised that a lot more ‘horrors’ from the new game will be revealed throughout the year, which will include the first playable version being available at Gamescom 2025.

Notably, the last game in this popular franchise, Resident Evil Village, was launched back in 2021 while the original Resident Evil game was created by Shinji Mikami and Tokuro Fujiwara for PlayStation and debuted in 1996.

2) Apple Mail app crashes trouble iPhone users: Apple users have reported an issue after updating to iOS 18.5, with many facing a blank screen while trying to open the Mail app. The latest iOS 18 update was released last month, but complaints about this problem have started surfacing across Apple Communities, Reddit, and other forums in recent weeks.

Users on social media say the Mail app displays a blank screen before becoming unresponsive or crashing unexpectedly. Apple has not yet acknowledged the problem or issued a fix, but users have already started trying short-term workarounds to prevent the app from crashing. Some have experimented with restarting their iPhone, force closing the Mail app, disabling auto-correction on their keyboard, and even reinstalling the app altogether.

3) Gemini can now schedule tasks: Google added yet another new functionality to Gemini that allows the chatbot to schedule actions to allow users to proactively handle their tasks. The feature was first announced at Google's I/O conference last month and is now being rolled out to the company's paying members like AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers along with qualifying Google Workspace business and educatons plans.

Gemini now possesses the ability to schedule tasks for users that will completed at a time of their choosing. Meanwhile, users can also set recurring tasks or one off tasks depending on their requirements.

4) Microsoft launches Copilot shopping: Microsoft has launched Copilot Shopping, an AI-enhanced shopping experience built into its Copilot app for web and mobile users, offering a streamlined end-to-end purchasing journey powered by artificial intelligence. The new feature is also expected to arrive on AI-powered desktop PCs in the near future.

Announced during Microsoft’s 50th anniversary celebrations, Copilot Shopping aims to transform the way users discover, compare, and buy products online. The system allows users to explore items based on natural language queries, track prices, view consumer reviews, and even complete purchases without ever leaving the app.

5) OnePlus 13s makes its India debut: After teasing its ‘compact flagship’ for weeks, OnePlus finally took the wraps of OnePlus 13s earlier this week. The 13s retains more or less the same specifications as the OnePlus 13T with two key differencies, the selfie shooter here has been upgraded to 32MP autofocus shooter while the battery has been cut down to 5,850mAh from 6,200 mAh on the 13T.