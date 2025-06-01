Weekly Tech Recap: Sergey Brin wants you to kidnap your AI, Notepad gets a major revamp and more

With a flood of news coming in throghout the week, its hard to keep a track of all the updates. In order to keep the readers updated, we have compiled the Weekly Tech Recap, where we take a look at the top news that made waves in the world of technology. This week, Microsoft added new features to Notepad, Meta WhatsAp announced more Instagram like features for WhatsApp Status, Google's Sergey Brin discussed a new technique to get the best out of an AI and more.

Top tech news of the week:

1) Microsoft provides major revamp to Notepad: Microsoft is providing a much-needed upgrade to Notepad, allowing the vintage Windows app to format text in various styles such as bold and italic, while also adding support for hyperlinks and Markdown. The new update has rolled out to Notepad Canary and the Dev Channel, though there’s no confirmation yet on when it will be available for stable users.

The new lighweight formatting options are part of a new format tab that is located at the top alongside the File, Edit and View options. Apart from choosing styles like Bold and Italic, there is also an option to add lists for Headings and that too in different sizes.

2) WhatsApp Status gets Instagram like features: WhatsApp has added new elements to its Status feature in a bid to make it more interactive. Most of the new features aren't entirely new features and have been taken directly from Instagram such as Layout for images, adding Music for pictures, Photo Stickers and Add Yours option for pictures.

3) Sergey Brin says ‘kidnap your AI’ to get the best results: Google co-founder Sergey Brin made a shocking remark earlier this week when he stated that threating an AI say kidnapping or physical harm, could get the best results from the models.

In a conversation on the All-In podcast, Brin said, Brin said, “You know it's a weird thing It's like we don't circulate this too much in the AI community, but the, not just our models, but all models tend to do better if you threaten them, like with physical violence”

4) Trump's 25% tariffs on India made iPhones could face legal heat: Donald Trump's 25% tariff threats on Made-in-India iPhones could face a potential lawsuit from California Attorney General Rob Bonta. Trump had earlier said he had told Apple CEO Tim Cook to fully manufacture iPhones in the US or face a 25% tariff on iPhones made in India or anywhere else in the world.

In a statement to Politico, Bonta said, “We will be monitoring what he does, if he does anything, and we’ll make sure that if the law is broken and we have standing to sue, we’ll take appropriate action.”

5) IDC cuts global smartphone shipment growth forecast amid tariff uncertainty: International Data Corporation (IDC) has cut down its global smartphone shipment growth forecast to 0.6% from 2.3% citing high uncertainty, tariff volatility and macro-economic challenges like inflation and unemployment across various regions. IDC further predicts that growth will remain in the low single digits throughout the forecast period and a five year (2024-2029) compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.4% owing to increasing smartphone penetration, lengthening refresh cycles, and cannibalization from used smartphones.