With news coming throughout the week its easy to miss out on some of the top updates of the week. In order to keep the readers updated, we have compiled the Weekly Tech Recap where we take a look at some of the top tech related news of the week. This week, PM Modi met Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivisan, Sundar Pichai listed priorities for Google in 2025 and more.

Top tech news of the week: 1) Sundar Pichai lists priorities for Google in 2025: Google CEO Sundar Pichai recently held a strategy meeting with Google employees where he discussed the tech giant's priorities for the coming year, increasing regulatory scrutiny around the world and advances in artificial intelligence, according to a report from CNBC. The meeting was reportedly held at the company's headquarters in Mountain View, California, and was attended by employees both in person and virtually.

"I think 2025 will be critical…I think it's really important we internalize the urgency of this moment, and need to move faster as a company. The stakes are high. These are disruptive moments. In 2025, we need to be relentlessly focused on unlocking the benefits of this technology and solve real user problems." Pichai was quoted by CNBC as saying

At the meeting, Pichai said the company's top priority will be “building big, new business”. Reportedly, this includes Gemini app which senior executives at Google believe could be the company's next app to reach half a billion users.

2) WhatsApp to soon bring reverse image search: WhatsApp is looking to fight growing misinformation online with its new reverse image search feature. The new feature was earlier spotted for WhatsApp Android beta application and has now been found on WhatsApp Web Beta via WABetainfo.

Reportedly, WhatsApp will allow users to authenticate an image shared with them by taking help from Google. The new feature should ideally help users identify if the shared image is edited, manipulated or even taken out of context.

The good bit here is that users do not need to download the image on their desktop and WhatsApp will add a shortcut to launch the reverse image search process right from the web application.

3) Apple to reportedly launch iPad 11 early next year: iPad 11 is said to launch at the same time when iPadOS 18.3 update will be rolled out to the public. In fact, the upcoming tablet will come with the update pre-installed. Apple typically releases its XX.3 update in the month of January so if the report turns out to be true we could see a new launch by Apple as early as next month.

However, a previous report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman had suggested that Apple plans to launch the iPad 11 in Spring 2025, which corresponds to a timeline of around March. In any case, it seems almost certain now that Apple's new iPad model will launch sometime early next year, whether it is January or March remains to be seen.

Reportedly, the iPad 11 will also come with Apple's first wireless model to take care of 5G and Wi-Fi connectivity. The upcoming iPad is expected to be powered by the A17 Pro chipset and could be the cheapest device at the time to support Apple Intelligence features.

4) Perplexity AI CEO meets PM Modi: In his X post, Srinivas wrote, “Had the honor to meet Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. We had a great conversation about the potential for AI adoption in India and across the world. Really inspired by Modi Ji’s dedication to stay updated on the topic and his remarkable vision for the future.”

“Also enjoyed my time talking with everyone in the @PMOIndia office.” Srinivas added

PM Modi also replied to Srinivas' post, writing, “Was great to meet you and discuss AI, its uses and its evolution. Good to see you doing great work with @perplexity_ai. Wish you all the best for your future endeavors.”

5) OnePlus Open 2 leaked to come with IPX8 rating and Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC: Tech giant OnePlus is reportedly gearing up to launch the OnePlus Open 2, a successor to its 2023 foldable, early next year. Fresh leaks suggest exciting upgrades in design and specifications for the forthcoming device, which is expected to debut globally following its introduction in China as the Oppo Find N5.