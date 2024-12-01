Weekly Tech Recap: TRAI debunks fake news on OTP delays from Dec 1, Instagram gets a location sharing feature and more
Weekly Tech Recap: TRAI's reassurance on OTP message delivery, Anthropic AI's feature mimicking user writing styles, Instagram's live location sharing, OnePlus 12's AI improvements, and the anticipated launch of Apple's M4 MacBook Air models early next year.
In the hustle and bustle of everyday life, it's hard to keep pace with some of the biggest updates of the week. In order to help with that, we have compiled the Weekly Tech Recap, where we take a look at the top developments making waves in the world of technology. This week, TRAI debunked a fake news that new regulation kicking in from December 1 would lead to OTP delays, Anthropic AI launched a new writing feature, Instagram released a WhatsApp like location sharing feature and more