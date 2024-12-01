In the hustle and bustle of everyday life, it's hard to keep pace with some of the biggest updates of the week. In order to help with that, we have compiled the Weekly Tech Recap, where we take a look at the top developments making waves in the world of technology. This week, TRAI debunked a fake news that new regulation kicking in from December 1 would lead to OTP delays, Anthropic AI launched a new writing feature, Instagram released a WhatsApp like location sharing feature and more

Top tech news of the week:

1) TRAI debunks fake news on OTP delays:

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has issued an update to reassure the public that there will be no delays in the delivery of essential Net Banking and Aadhaar OTP messages starting 1 December.

Responding to misinformation circulating on social media, TRAI has firmly stated that the timely delivery of such messages will remain unaffected, thanks to new regulations aimed at improving message traceability.

2) Anthropic AI can copy your writing style:

Amazon-backed AI startup Anthropic has released a new feature for its Claude AI chatbot that can mimic the writing style of the users to match their communication preferences, tone and structure. The new feature called ‘Custom Styles’ is aimed at tailoring Claude to the custom needs and workflow of the user.

Claude now comes with three writing presets which are available right next to the version number: Formal ( for clear and polished responses), concise (for shorter and more direct responses) and explanatory (for educational responses for learning new concepts). The interesting bit here, however, is that users can also upload their sample content that matches their style along with specific instructions to have Claude write in their personalized ‘Custom Style’.

3) Instagram gets a new location-sharing feature:

Instagram is getting a locating sharing feature in DMs which will allow users to share their live location for up to 1 hour. The feature can also be used to pin a spot on the map in order to coordinate arrival times or find your friends in crowded spaces like concerts or cricket matches.

Notably, the Live Location feature is turned off by default and can only be shared privately in DMs. The shared location is visible to both parties in the chat and cannot be forwarded to anyone else.

Instagram will also show an indicator at the top of chat to show that live location sharing is in progress and users will have the ability to end location sharing at any time they wish. The Meta owned social media giant noted that Location Sharing features are currently only available in select countries to begin with.

4) OnePlus 12 gets new AI features with latest OxygenOS 15 update:

OnePlus recently announced the rollout of the OxygenOS 15.0.0.305 update for the OnePlus 12, bringing a host of new features and improvements to enhance user experience. Following the initial release of Android 15-based OxygenOS 15 earlier this month, the latest update introduces several AI-driven tools that were previewed during the unveiling but were not included in the first build.

Among the standout features is the introduction of AI Retouch, which uses artificial intelligence to upscale and enhance the quality of cropped, distant, or low-resolution images. This is complemented by an Unblur feature, which aims to restore details, colours, and lighting to blurry photos, offering users a more refined photography experience. Additionally, the update includes a Remove Reflections tool that promises to eliminate reflections from glass surfaces, such as windows, to improve photo clarity.

5) Apple said to launch M4 Macbook Air soon:

California-based Apple is reportedly gearing up to kick off 2025 with a fresh wave of product launches, starting with new MacBook Air models powered by the M4 chip. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, production of the updated MacBook Air lineup, available in both 13-inch and 15-inch variants, is set to commence soon.

The devices are anticipated to debut between January and March next year, focusing primarily on internal enhancements rather than major design changes.

One notable improvement expected is an increase in base RAM, following the precedent set by the M3 MacBook Air, which boosted the base configuration from 8GB to 16GB. The M4 MacBook Air is also rumoured to feature a 12MP Centre Stage camera with Desk View support, replacing the current 1080p FaceTime HD camera, catering to modern productivity needs.

