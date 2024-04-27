Weekly Tech Recap: WhatsApp threatens to quit India, Apple in talks with OpenAI for iOS 18's AI features and more
Weekly Tech Recap: Apple renews talks with OpenAI for implementing generative AI features in iOS 18, JioCinema launches a new ₹29 monthly premium pack, Nothing confirms data leak affected its community members data and more.
Weekly Tech Recap: In a world of ever evolving technology, keeping up with all the latest trends and updates can feel like an uphill battle. But fear not! Our Weekly Tech Recap will help you get a grip on the latest trends, breakthroughs and controversies in the tech world. This week we had a lot of major updates including WhatsApp threatening to quit India if it was forced to break its end to end encrtyption, Apple resuming gen AI related talks with OpenAI and JioCinema releasing a new premium subscription starting at just RS 29/month.