Weekly Tech Recap: In a world of ever evolving technology, keeping up with all the latest trends and updates can feel like an uphill battle. But fear not! Our Weekly Tech Recap will help you get a grip on the latest trends, breakthroughs and controversies in the tech world. This week we had a lot of major updates including WhatsApp threatening to quit India if it was forced to break its end to end encrtyption, Apple resuming gen AI related talks with OpenAI and JioCinema releasing a new premium subscription starting at just RS 29/month.

So without further adieu, let's take a look at the top tech news of the week.

1) Apple resumes talks with OpenAI for implementing AI features in iOS 18:

Earlier this year, Apple and Google began discussions to bring many generative AI features to the upcoming iOS 18 operating system. Now, the Tim Cook-led company has reportedly "renewed" talks with OpenAI to bring generative AI capabilities to iPhones.

According to a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurnman, Apple and OpenAI had begun discussions about a deal earlier this year, but work has been minimal since then. The report states that Apple and OpenAI are in talks to power a chatbot-like feature in iOS 18.

2) WhatsApp's warning about leaving India:

“As a platform, we are saying, if we are told to break encryption, then WhatsApp goes" WhatsApp's counsel told the Delhi High Court this week.

The personal messaging app has filed a plea in the Delhi HC challenging the Centre's IT Rules 2021, which force social media intermediaries to identify the first originator of information.

In its 2021 petition, the Meta-backed firm said the Indian government's order to identify the first originator of the information was a threat to its “end-to-end encryption" and “users' privacies." It said the traceability provision was against the “fundamental right to privacy."

3) Jio Cinema's new OTT plans:

JioCinema rolled out a new monthly premium plan subscription plan for just ₹29 for individuals and a Family pack for ₹89. Notably, last year JioCinema had rolled out a ₹999 annual plan that provided access to ad-free Hollywood content and ad-supported local-language programming and sports.

4) Nothing data leak:

UK based smartphone maker Nothing admitted this week that a ‘vulnerability’ had affected the data concerning its community members data. Nothing admitted the issue in a statement shared with LiveMint, but stated that the ‘vulnerability’ only affected email addresses belonging to community members. No personal information like passwords, names or payment information was compromised, it said.

5) Tinder will allow you to share date plans with friends and family:

Popular dating app Tinder recently announced a new feature called 'Share My Date', which allows users to share their date plans directly with their friends and family. The latest feature could help users share their excitement about their new match with their loved ones and get their feedback, while also acting as a safety measure.

Tinder says that will allow users to share information about their latest match with friends or loved ones directly from the app using a single link. Recipients will be able to access a wealth of information including the match's location, date, time and a photo when they click on the link. What's more, the recipient doesn't need to install the Tinder app to access this information and can view the details through their web browser.

6) Apple ‘Let Loose’ event to be held on May 7:

Apple has officially announced a special event scheduled for Tuesday, May 7 at 7 a.m. Pacific Time (7:30 PM IST), which will be streamed live on the company's official website. With the tagline "Let Loose" accompanying the invitation, it's evident that iPads will be the centerpiece of the event.

The event's invitation prominently features an Apple Pencil, hinting at a focus on iPad updates. As per The Verge, speculation suggests that the iPad Pro will receive substantial enhancements since its last overhaul in 2021, potentially including an OLED display with a slight size increase to 13 inches for the larger model.

