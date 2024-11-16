Weekly Tech Recap: With the constant bombardment of news throughout the week, it’s hard to keep track of the biggest events. To help you stay informed, we’ve compiled the Weekly Tech Recap, where we highlight the top stories that made waves in the world of technology. This week, Bluesky and Threads emerged as major winners, as thousands of users fled X. Additionally, Sam Altman took a dig at the bias of Musk's Grok AI, WhatsApp rolled out the drafts feature for all users, and more.

Top tech news of the week:

1) Thousands flee Elon Musk's X after Donald Trump's victory:

According to Similarweb data quoted by NBC, X garnered the most users during the US Presidential election results in November, but it was soon followed by the record 1,15,414 account deactivations the following day. Meanwhile, X's loss has resulted in gains for its rivals, namely Meta's Threads and decentralized social media network Bluesky, both of whom have reported adding millions of users this month.

In fact, Bluesky which was an invite only platform till the start of this year has now gone past 15 million all time users, which while still being a long time away from X or Threads' traffic is still a big milestone on its own.

2) Sam Altman hits back at Elon Musk on ChatGPT vs Grok debate:

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has responded to X owner and entrepreneur Elon Musk's repeated claims about ChatGPT's alleged left-wing bias. In a post shared on X, Altman compared the responses from OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Musk's AI chatbot, Grok, to a query about choosing between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump in the US presidential election. Without naming Musk directly, Altman questioned which of the two AI models could truly be considered a “left-wing propaganda machine."

“Which one is supposed to be the left-wing propaganda machine again?" Altman proclaimed in his X post

“We are proud of how consistently chatgpt scores as the least biased ai in evals. That is an important default (and then users should have lots of choice to customize)." the OpenAI CEO added

3) Apple releases iOS 18.2 beta 3:

Apple has quietly released the third developer beta for its iOS 18.2 update with the build number 22C5131e and the latest version of public beta is likely to be released next week. In case you aren't aware, iOS 18.2 will bring the second leg of Apple's AI features, dubbed Apple Intelligence, to iPhones and is likely to be rolled out to the general public sometime in December.

4) WhatsApp gets a new draft feature:

WhatsApp will finally allow you to save unsent messages using the new drafts feature. The feature should come in handy for people who usually tend to forget getting back to their WhatsApp messages. By default, WhatsApp now shows the draft sign with the message text after a message is typed and not sent.

“Starting a reply to a message and getting distracted… we know what that’s like 😵‍💫 which is why we’re introducing drafts! when you start a message and don’t finish it, you’ll see a draft indicator on the chat so you remember to hit send" WhatsApp noted in a post on X

5) Oppo Find X8 and Find X8 Pro India launch date confirmed:

Oppo has confirmed it will launch its flagship Find X8 series in India on November 21. The two flagship devices, the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro, will be the first Oppo phones in India to feature the company’s new ColorOS 15 user interface. Both phones were recently launched in China with the latest MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor and support for up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!