Weekly Tech Recap: X faces mass exodus post-Trump victory, Sam Altman reignites Grok vs ChatGPT debate and more
Major tech highlights include Bluesky and Threads attracting users after X's decline, Altman's rebuttal to Musk on AI bias, the introduction of WhatsApp's drafts feature, Apple’s iOS 18.2 beta 3 release, and Oppo's Find X8 series launch set for November 21 in India.
Weekly Tech Recap: With the constant bombardment of news throughout the week, it’s hard to keep track of the biggest events. To help you stay informed, we’ve compiled the Weekly Tech Recap, where we highlight the top stories that made waves in the world of technology. This week, Bluesky and Threads emerged as major winners, as thousands of users fled X. Additionally, Sam Altman took a dig at the bias of Musk's Grok AI, WhatsApp rolled out the drafts feature for all users, and more.