Weekly Tech Recap: OpenAI working on reasoning technology 'Strawberry' for AI models, Samsung unveils Galaxy Z Flip 6, Z Fold 6, Elon Musk announces Nerualink's second brain implant plans and more.
In the hustle and bustle of everyday life, it can be easy to overlook the important events of the week. But fear not! We have you covered with the Weekly Tech Wrap, a roundup of the top 5 news stories of the week that made waves in the world of technology. Without further ado, let's get started. This week, Samsung made a number of major announcements at its Galaxy Unpacked event in Paris, Elon Musk explained how Neuralink may soon be able to give people superpowers, WhatsApp is reportedly working on improving its meta-AI capabilities and more.