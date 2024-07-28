Weekly Tech Wrap: OpenAI launches Google search rival, Apple Maps comes to web and more
Weekly Tech Wrap: In our fast-paced world, it's easy to miss some of the biggest news stories of the week. But fear not, we've got you covered (at least on the technology front) with a list of the top 5 tech-related news stories of the week. There's a lot to unpack in this week's tech roundup: OpenAI launched its Google search rival, Meta unveiled its new and most powerful language model yet, Google backtracked on its promise to remove third-party cookies from Chrome, and more. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top 5 tech stories of the week.