WhatsApp connectivity issues, which were reported by thousands of users worldwide on Wednesday, have been resolved, according to Meta Platforms. The company stated that it has addressed the problems that affected the messaging app. This information comes from Downdetector.com, an outage tracking website.

"We're back, happy chatting!" posted the Twitter account of WhatsApp in a tweet. As per Meta's status dashboard, the company had previously acknowledged experiencing disruptions with "receiving incoming messages and message delivery on WhatsApp." However, they have now resolved the issues reported by thousands of users globally, as stated on Downdetector.com, the outage tracking website.

Downdetector, the outage tracking website, revealed that during the incident, there were over 37,000 reports of issues with the messaging service in the United States alone. The reports were collated from various sources, including user-submitted errors on Downdetector's platform, which aggregates status reports to track outages.

In the United Kingdom, over 177,000 users reported issues with WhatsApp, while in India, nearly 15,000 users encountered difficulties while using the messaging app. These significant numbers of problem reports highlight the widespread impact of the disruptions experienced by WhatsApp users in these countries.

To recall, WhatsApp encountered technical problems for certain users in India in April this year as well, reported Downdetector.

Some users experiencing issues had taken to Twitter to report that they could not download videos received on the app. However, the problem seemed to affect Android beta users more frequently.

According to Downdetector, almost half of WhatsApp users, specifically 43 percent, had encountered problems while using the app. The majority of the issues, about 41 percent, were believed to stem from server connection problems, while 16 percent had reported difficulties sending messages.