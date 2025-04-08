‘We’re coming for Elon Musk’: Hacker group reportedly plans cyberattacks on Tesla, SpaceX and more

A hacking group that previously claimed responsibility for cyberattacks on former US President Donald Trump has now turned its attention to Elon Musk, reportedNewsweek. The group reportedly vowed to launch a series of attacks on websites linked to the billionaire throughout April.

Reportedly, the group known as DonRoad Team, announced on Monday evening via the messaging platform Telegram that it would begin targeting online infrastructure associated with Musk’s ventures. “In the next few hours, we will be suspending all websites affiliated with Elon Musk companies for a full month,” the group stated in a post published at 9:34pm ET.

DonRoad Team had earlier claimed to have brought down websites affiliated with The Trump Organisation, as well as compromising email servers belonging to Tesla and SpaceX in March. These incidents reportedly resulted in temporary outages experienced on a global scale.

Musk, who currently leads the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under the Trump administration, has faced mounting scrutiny in recent months. Although he continues to enjoy significant public support, recent polls suggest his approval ratings have begun to slip. His flagship enterprises—including Tesla, SpaceX, and the social media platform X—have increasingly become focal points for criticism.

This latest cyber threat follows a string of digital disruptions targeting Musk-led platforms. In March, X suffered three major service outages after a Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack, which floods a network with traffic until it crashes. That attack was claimed by another group, known as Dark Storm Team.