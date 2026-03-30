Amid the US-Israel war with Iran, concerns are growing about the safety of subsea cables in West Asia—the hidden network that carries most of the world’s internet. A large part of India’s data travels through these cables, many of which pass through regions now at risk of conflict. What happens if they are damaged?
Mint Explainer | West Asia subsea cable threats: What could happen to India’s internet amid Iran war?
SummarySubsea cables carrying India's data face damage risk in a volatile region. While a total blackout is unlikely, rerouting traffic could lead to noticeable delays for users and businesses across the country.
Amid the US-Israel war with Iran, concerns are growing about the safety of subsea cables in West Asia—the hidden network that carries most of the world’s internet. A large part of India’s data travels through these cables, many of which pass through regions now at risk of conflict. What happens if they are damaged?
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