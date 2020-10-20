Western Digital launches new My Passport SSDs: Storage options and price

Western Digital today introduced the new My Passport SSD in capacities up to 2TB. The new SSDs come with a metal design and are based on NVMe technology. The new palm-sized SSDs offer read speeds of up to 1050MB/s and write speeds of up to 1000MB/s.

The new WD SSDs provide password enabled 256-bit AES hardware encryption. The new drives come with a metal design that is shock and vibration resistant. The company claims that it resists drops of up to 6.5ft. The drives are compatible with both Mac and PC.

Pricing and Availability

The My Passport SSD is backed by a five-year limited warranty and is now available in the 500GB, 1TB and 2TB capacities on Amazon. The new products will be available through retail outlets from 13 November.

The MSRP for the 500GB variant is ₹8999, the 1TB will cost ₹15,999 and the 2TB version of drive is priced at ₹28,999

During the Amazon Great India Festival (16th of Oct 2020 to 13th Nov 2020) the WD My Passport SSD will be available at ₹6999 for the 500GB, ₹12,999 for the 1TB variant and ₹24,999 for the 2TB variant.

Speaking on the announcement, Khalid Wani, Director, Sales, Western Digital, India, said, “Innovation is meshed with the very DNA of Western Digital and we constantly strive to create reliable products that are faster, and have increased efficiency. With the new WD brand My Passport SSD, we aim to bring the unmatched experience in a sleek portable drive that helps users manage their large content libraries at a blazing fast speed."

Jaganathan Chelliah, Director, Marketing, Western Digital, India, added, “The new My Passport SSD is a powerful and sophisticated NVMe-based solution for the everyday content creators, curators and hobbyists who are looking for fast and convenient solutions to back up their content. It is meticulously engineered to be a quality drive, inside and out. The device is designed to match varied lifestyles. Its rounded corners, waving ridges and soft edges enhance the drive’s portability and make the My Passport SSD easy to carry, yet also distinctly recognizable as a member within WD’s award-winning My Passport product line-up."

