Western Digital launches new My Passport SSDs: Storage options and price

Jaganathan Chelliah, Director, Marketing, Western Digital, India, added, “The new My Passport SSD is a powerful and sophisticated NVMe-based solution for the everyday content creators, curators and hobbyists who are looking for fast and convenient solutions to back up their content. It is meticulously engineered to be a quality drive, inside and out. The device is designed to match varied lifestyles. Its rounded corners, waving ridges and soft edges enhance the drive’s portability and make the My Passport SSD easy to carry, yet also distinctly recognizable as a member within WD’s award-winning My Passport product line-up."