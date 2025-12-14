What are AirDrop codes? iOS 26.2 introduces a new way to share files securely

Apple has officially released iOS 26.2, introducing several new features for iPhone users. One of the most notable additions is an upgrade to AirDrop called AirDrop codes, designed to make file sharing safer and more convenient, especially with people who are not in your contacts.

What are AirDrop codes? AirDrop codes add an extra layer of verification when sharing files with unknown users. Instead of relying solely on existing AirDrop settings, the receiver’s device now generates a one-time code that the sender must enter to complete the transfer.

According to Apple’s release notes, this system helps users confirm who they are sharing with, reducing the risk of accidental or unwanted transfers.

A new option beyond existing AirDrop settings Previously, AirDrop offered three main choices:

Receiving Off

Contacts Only

Everyone for 10 Minutes

With iOS 26.2, AirDrop codes effectively introduce a fourth option. Users can now temporarily authorise someone who is not in their contacts by exchanging a one-time code.

Once the code is entered, both users can see each other as AirDrop options for up to 30 days, without needing to add a new contact.

Managing authorised AirDrop connections Apple has also added a management section under Settings > General > AirDrop, where users can view and control their authorised AirDrop connections. Apple notes that users will automatically remain visible to people they have shared a one-time code with for a 30-day period.

This gives users greater control over who can send and receive files, while keeping the process simple.

Apple appears to believe that many users need to share files repeatedly with the same people without permanently adding them to their contacts. AirDrop codes aim to solve this by striking a balance between convenience and security.

While the ‘Everyone for 10 Minutes’ option can feel overly permissive and ‘Contacts Only’ may require extra steps, AirDrop codes offer a quicker and more controlled alternative. With minimal effort, users get extended access that lasts long enough for ongoing sharing, without compromising privacy.