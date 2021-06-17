What are India’s intermediary protection rules?

Section 79 of the IT Act provides protection to intermediaries from being held liable for data, content, and communication that they have no personal knowledge of, shared by users through them. The protections were formulated after Avinash Bajaj, the chief executive of auction portal Baazee.com, was arrested in 2004 for an obscene MMS clip being put up for sale on the platform. This case showed that platforms could be held liable for allowing illegal use cases, but only if they did not take adequate measures to avoid such instances. These measures are defined in the new intermediary guidelines, which came into effect on 26 May.