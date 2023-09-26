What are Moody's concerns about India's Aadhaar biometric system? 6 points2 min read 26 Sep 2023, 10:36 AM IST
Moody's raises concerns about security and reliability of biometric technology in India's Aadhaar program. India calls the claims 'baseless'.
Global rating agency Moody's Investors Service recently raised concerns about security and privacy vulnerabilities in biometric technologies like the Aadhaar programme in India. The New York-headquartered rating agency in a report on “Decentralized Finance and Digital Assets" issued on September 23, acknowledged Aadhaar as “the world’s largest digital ID program" that assigns unique numbers to over 1.2 billion Indian residents using biometric and demographic data. However, it questioned the reliability of biometric technologies (especially Aadhaar) in humid climates.