What are NFTs? 7 things to know before you buy

An NFT is a non-fungible token. And what this means is, an NFT is a unique token on the blockchain which can not be replaced with something else. NFTs can really be anything digital, including drawings, music, photographs, videos and any type of digital file. It is interesting to note that digital art is not the only way to use NFTs though, as they can be used to represent ownership of any unique asset, like a deed for an item which can be digital or even a physical item. Basically, these tokens are transferable but non replicable tokens on the blockchain.