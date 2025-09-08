What are the 26 social media apps banned in Nepal that have led to violent clashes, Gen Z-led protests? Check full list

A massive protest is underway in Nepal as Gen Z demonstrators took to the streets to protest allegations of corruption and a recent ban imposed on social media apps in the country.

According to a report by Kathmandu Post, the protestors vandalized the parliament gates and police have also opened fire at multiple locations, which has led to many people being injured in the protests while casualties are also expected.

But what are these social media apps that were banned in Nepal, and why did the Nepalese government ban them? Here's a look at what you need to know about the issue.

Nepal social media app ban: Nepal has banned 26 social media apps for operating in the country without registering with the government. The decision was taken after a meeting held by the Communication and Information Technology Minister Prithivi Subba Gurung, along with ministry officials, representatives from the Nepal Telecommunication Authority, telecom operators, and internet service providers.

The government has set a seven-day deadline for mandatory registration that expired on Wednesday last week, following which many social media apps like Facebook, Instagram, and X were banned with immediate effect.

The 26 apps banned by the Nepalese government include: Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, YouTube, WhatsApp, X, LinkedIn, Snapchat, Reddit, Discord, Pinterest, Signal, Threads, WeChat, Quora, Tumblr, Clubhouse, Mastodon, Rumble, VK, Line, IMO, Zalo, Soul, and Hamro Patro.

Meanwhile, apps like Viber, TikTok, Wetalk, and Nimbuzz were exempt from the ban because they had registered with the Nepalese government. Other platforms like Telegram and Global Diary are in the process of registration.

In a speech on Sunday, Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli slammed the criticism surrounding the social media ban, saying, “The independence of the nation is greater than the loss of jobs of a handful of individuals. How can it be acceptable to defy the law, disregard the constitution, and disrespect national dignity, independence, and sovereignty?”

