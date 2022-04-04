What does CCI probe entail for Google and Apple in India?

Typically, the CCI reviews the DG’s report and sends it to the parties involved in the case for their comments. In this case, that includes Google India, the anonymous complainants in the case, and the Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF), an industry body representing startups in the country. Parties, especially Google, can challenge the report from the DG. The report itself is not binding on the CCI, which can choose to rule against the report. Competition lawyers, however, noted that the CCI ruling differs from what’s in the DG’s report only in the rarest of cases.