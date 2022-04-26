What lies ahead for Twitter with Musk at the helm

Easier said than done. Experts have pointed out that free speech is neither defined by companies, nor private individuals, even if they’re the richest in the world. Instead, the definition of free speech differs from country to country, and is based on their laws. For instance, in India, free speech has certain exclusions and isn’t an absolute right. Twitter has tussled with governments in various countries including India over content takedown requests, and many expect more such tussles in the future. Experts warn that this might reduce the positive impact of moderation on the platform, and in turn lead to more hate speech.