NEW DELHI: The next version of Google’s Pixel smartphones, the Pixel 6, will come with the Android maker’s own chips. Christened the Google Tensor, the chip will presumably run on Pixel devices from hereon, though Google has only confirmed the same for the Pixel 6 line of smartphones at the moment. Here’s what we know about the Google Tensor so far.

What is Google Tensor?

Just like most other smartphone chips today, Google Tensor is an octa-core processor built using Samsung’s 5nm fabrication process. This puts it on a with flagship processors from Qualcomm, Apple and Samsung. The company hasn’t revealed many details about the chip yet, but it’s going to use ARM architectures, like its competitors. The name, Tensor, though has a bigger meaning for those who follow Google’s ecosystem.

What’s in a name?

In 2018, Google had announced something called the Tensor Processing Unit (TPU), which is a chip that’s designed for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) processing in data centers. The TPU chips are designed specifically for accelerating AI computations, and are capable of delivering 100 petaflops of compute power on server racks.

That, of course, won’t be the case for the smartphone version of Google’s chips. The server chips are liquid cooled and the scientific advancements required to actually put a data center-class chip inside a smartphone hasn’t been developed yet. However, the fact that Google is using the Tensor branding suggests that the company will bring some of these AI computing capabilities to the new chip as well.

According to TheVerge, Google will use third party designs for CPU, GPU and modem. This along with the fact that Qualcomm has said it intends to continue working with Google suggests that the Tensor chip will be similar to current smartphone chips from other players.

That said, Google has already proved its expertise in smartphone camera software with previous Pixel devices. The company has also said that the new chip will allow Pixel phones to bring more AI processing “on-device", which suggests that the Tensor chips like their data center counterparts, will be designed to enhance AI processing.

In short, it should mean faster processing for the Google Assistant, camera processing algorithms, Search and more. Before the Tensor chips and TPUs, Google had launched an open source machine learning language called TensorFlow, which is used for many apps and services today. A recent report from professional Q&A website StackOverflow said that TensorFlow was amongst the most popular frameworks and libraries used for building applications today.

Why is Google Tensor important?

On the one hand, it stands to reason that Google will put these Tensor chips on its other devices, like the Pixelbooks and Nest smart speakers. Unified hardware across devices allows better interoperability between them.

In addition, the Tensor chips also allow Google more control over different aspects of consumer technology. The company already builds the Android operating system and its accompanying Google services (like Gmail, Maps etc.), and it can tailor the software to suit these Tensor chips better than others. It brings Google closer to Apple’s vertically integrated ecosystem, which has long been a key driver for the company’s success.

