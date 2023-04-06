Home / Technology / News /  What Google CEO Sundar Pichai said about software engineers losing jobs due to ChatGPT-like tools
Back

What Google CEO Sundar Pichai said about software engineers losing jobs due to ChatGPT-like tools

2 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 04:12 PM IST Livemint, Written By Neha Saini
Sundar Pichai stressed on how the AI revolution is moving too fast and “perhaps poses a threat to society”.Premium
Sundar Pichai stressed on how the AI revolution is moving too fast and “perhaps poses a threat to society”.

  • Pichai said that he believes that tools like Bard and ChatGPT will make programming more accessible. These tools will also enable users to make new objects that will lead to the creation of new roles, he added.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai in a recent interview with The New York Times talked about the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution and the concerns around it. “I believe there will be a lot of societal adaptation with this one. And as part of that, we may all need to alter our paths," he said. 

He also spoke about fear among software engineers losing jobs to AI tools like ChatGPT

“I think there are two things that will also be true for software engineers. One is that some of the menial labour you do as part of programming will improve. So perhaps it will become more enjoyable to code over time, similar to how Google Docs has made it simpler to write. And so if you’re a programmer, over time, having these collaborative IDs with the assistance built in, I think, is going to make it easier," he stated.

In the podcast interview, Pichai also stressed on the positive aspects of AI chatbots. He said that he believes that tools like Bard and ChatGPT will make programming more accessible. These tools will also enable users to make new objects that will lead to the creation of new roles, he added.

Answering the question about the success of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, he said that the success did not shock him. “We had been following GPT 2 and GPT 3. We knew the quality of the people there, so that portion came as no surprise," he stated.

Talking about Bard, he said that Google will expand the AI bot in the coming days. “We clearly have more capable models. Pretty soon, we will be upgrading Bard to some of our more capable Pathways Language Model (PaLM) models, which will bring more capabilities; be it in reasoning, coding, it can answer maths questions better," he explained. 

Talking about Bard’s limitation, Pichai said “To me, it was important to not put out a more capable model before we can fully make sure we can handle it well."

In the podcast, he stressed on how the AI revolution is moving too fast and “perhaps poses a threat to society".

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout