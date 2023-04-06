What Google CEO Sundar Pichai said about software engineers losing jobs due to ChatGPT-like tools

What Google CEO Sundar Pichai said about software engineers losing jobs due to ChatGPT-like tools2 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 04:12 PM IST
- Pichai said that he believes that tools like Bard and ChatGPT will make programming more accessible. These tools will also enable users to make new objects that will lead to the creation of new roles, he added.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai in a recent interview with The New York Times talked about the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution and the concerns around it. “I believe there will be a lot of societal adaptation with this one. And as part of that, we may all need to alter our paths," he said.
