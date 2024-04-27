‘What hasn’t changed…': Sundar Pichai reflects on his 20 year journey at Google

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai reflected on his 20-year journey at Google on Friday, saying that while a lot has changed since he joined the company as a product manager in 2004, he still gets the same thrill from working at the Mountain View, California-based company.

Sharing his experience in a post on Instagram, Pichai wrote, “April 26, 2004 was my first day at Google. A lot has changed since then - technology, the number of people who use our products … my hair. What hasn’t changed - the thrill I get from working at this amazing company. 20 years in, I’m still feeling lucky."

Sundar Pichai's journey at Google:

As mentioned earlier, 31-year-old Sundar Pichai joined Google in 2004 as a product manager. In the years that followed, the Indian-born executive was involved in a number of key projects for the company, including the development of Google Chrome, Android, Google+, Maps, Search and Ads. He quickly rose to become a close confidant of Google co-founder and then CEO Larry Page, and his talent was rewarded with the position of Google CEO in 2015

In a memo announcing Sundar Pichai's promotion at the time, Larry Page wrote, "Sundar has a tremendous ability to see what's ahead and mobilize teams around the super important stuff. We very much see eye-to-eye when it comes to product, which makes him the perfect fit for this role

Later on, Alphabet CEO Larry Page and President Sergey Bin announced that they are stepping away from the company and Pichai was formally announced as the CEO of Alphabet. In a letter announcing his promotion, Sergey and Brin wrote that “Alphabet and Google no longer need two CEOs and a President."

“He (Sundar Pichai) will be the executive responsible and accountable for leading Google, and managing Alphabet’s investment in our portfolio of Other Bets" the duo added.

Sundar Pichai seems to be well compensated for his role as Alphabet and Google CEO earning around $226 million in the year 2022, according to a regulatory filing from last year.

