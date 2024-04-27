‘What hasn’t changed…': Sundar Pichai reflects on his 20 year journey at Google
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai reflected on his 20-year journey at Google on Friday, saying that while a lot has changed since he joined the company as a product manager in 2004, he still gets the same thrill from working at the Mountain View, California-based company.
