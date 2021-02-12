What if artificial intelligence decided how to allocate stimulus money?

All of which brings us to an unnerving paper published last month by six AI researchers who argue that it is impossible to show that an artificial “superintelligence" can be contained. The authors are an international group, representing universities in Germany, Spain, and Chile, as well as the U.S. According to their analysis, no matter how tightly an AI may be programmed, if it indeed possesses generalized reasoning skills “far surpassing" those of the most gifted humans, what they call “total containment" turns out to be incapable of formal proof.