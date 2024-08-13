Explore
Active Stocks
Mon Aug 12 2024 15:55:08
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,661.05 0.70%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,172.90 0.08%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 152.15 0.23%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 813.00 -1.36%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 400.35 -2.40%
Business News/ Technology / News/  What is a DDOS attack? Malicious cyber attack that delayed Elon Musk's interview with Donald Trump on X
BackBack

What is a DDOS attack? Malicious cyber attack that delayed Elon Musk's interview with Donald Trump on X

Livemint

A DDOS attack disrupted the planned live interview between Elon Musk and Donald Trump on X. Musk mentioned the platform was tested with 8 million listeners earlier.

(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on August 12, 2024 shows, L-R, former US President and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaking during town hall event at Dream City Church in Phoenix, Arizona, on June 6, 2024 and Tesla CEO Elon Musk visiting the company's electric car plant in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, on March 13, 2024. Trump is scheduled to be interviewed by Musk on the social media platform X on the evening of August 12, 2024. (Photo by Jim WATSON and Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) (AFP)Premium
(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on August 12, 2024 shows, L-R, former US President and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaking during town hall event at Dream City Church in Phoenix, Arizona, on June 6, 2024 and Tesla CEO Elon Musk visiting the company's electric car plant in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, on March 13, 2024. Trump is scheduled to be interviewed by Musk on the social media platform X on the evening of August 12, 2024. (Photo by Jim WATSON and Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) (AFP)

X owner Elon Musk and former US President Donald Trump were slated for a live interview on X at 8am ET (5:30 am India time). However, at the last moment Musk said that the social media platform was going through a massive DDOS attack that could lead to limited live listeners during the Trump interview.

Also Read | Donald Trump’s interview with Elon Musk LIVE Updates

In a post detailing about the DDOS attack, Musk wrote, “There appears to be a massive DDOS attack on 𝕏. Working on shutting it down. Worst case, we will proceed with a smaller number of live listeners and post the conversation later."

"We will proceed with the smaller number of concurrent listeners at 8:30 ET and then post the unedited audio immediately thereafter" Musk added.

 

In a subsequent post, Musk also explained that the social media platform was tested with 8 million concurrent listeners earlier in the day in order to ensure smooth operations during the Trump interview.

What is a DDOS attack?

Distributed denial of service attacks are malicious attempts to make the services of an online service unavailable by disrupting or suspending the services of its online servers.

Also Read | Donald Trump calls Kamala Harris ‘fake’, Joe Biden ‘worst US president ever’ in interview with Elon Musk on X

Cybersecurity company Norton stated that DDoS “is a type of hacking attack that aims to disrupt the normal operations of a targeted server, service, or network by flooding it with internet traffic. Overwhelmed with traffic, the server or network can no longer handle normal requests, which causes it to significantly slow down or crash altogether."

Meanwhile, a Microsoft support page states that DDoS attacks the ‘target websites and servers by disrupting network services in an attempt to exhaust an application’s resources’. It states that although DDoS attacks are wide reaching and target all sorts of industries some industries like gaming, e-commerce and telecommunication are targeted more than the others.

 

 

 

 

 

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Drop everything and dive into in the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024. Grab amazing offers and unbelievable deals on laptops, home appliances, kitchen appliances, gadgets, automotives and more. This is your best chance to secure preferred products at deep discounts.

Catch all theBusiness News, Technology News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates
More Less
Published: 13 Aug 2024, 07:44 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue