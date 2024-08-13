What is a DDOS attack? Malicious cyber attack that delayed Elon Musk's interview with Donald Trump on X
A DDOS attack disrupted the planned live interview between Elon Musk and Donald Trump on X. Musk mentioned the platform was tested with 8 million listeners earlier.
X owner Elon Musk and former US President Donald Trump were slated for a live interview on X at 8am ET (5:30 am India time). However, at the last moment Musk said that the social media platform was going through a massive DDOS attack that could lead to limited live listeners during the Trump interview.