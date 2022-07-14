What’s a kill switch? Is it always a bad idea?

The Uber Files investigation shows the company had deployed kill switches at least 12 times in France, the Netherlands, Belgium, India, Hungary and Romania when officials began gathering evidence that could have been used to shut down its service. Uber, according to the report, first used a kill switch in late 2014 in Paris. A year later, it used the technology again when Belgian authorities wanted to obtain company data about drivers that was residing on servers in the US. Uber, though, claimed its kill switches were “not designed or implemented to obstruct justice" and that the practice was discontinued in 2017.