What is AI.com? Meet the new AI agent platform that 'crashed' the Super Bowl

A new AI platform is making noise online after its ad during the Super Bowl led to a massive surge of traffic. The website in question is called AI.com, which is owned by Kris Marszalek, co-founder and CEO of Crypto.com.

Notably, AI.com was officially launched on 8 February with a Super Bowl ad during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl 60. The 30-second ad showed glowing orbs that collide to reveal the AI.com logo. The company then went on to claim that ‘AGI is coming’ and asked viewers to visit the website to get their own personal handles.

The ad ended with a cheeky nod to rivals, flashing usernames like AI.com/Sam, Mark and Elon, a clear reference to some of the biggest CEOs in the AI world.

What happened next was something even the company could not have imagined, as Super Bowl traffic crashed the AI.com website and viewers began to show their dissatisfaction on social media.

“Insane traffic levels. We prepared for scale, but not for THIS,” Marszalek wrote in a post on X.

What is AI.com, who owns it? The domain AI.com has existed for years and dates back to at least 1993. However, in the early days of generative AI, it used to redirect to top AI platforms like ChatGPT and Gemini.

The domain was bought by Marszalek in April for $70 million. In an X post, Marszalek said he has been growing the team since then.

According to a LinkedIn post by broker Larry Fischer, this is believed to be the largest domain name transaction ever completed, more than double the previous record set by the sale of Voice.com.

What is the company’s mission? As per its website, AI.com is on a mission to ‘accelerate the arrival of AGI’ by building a decentralised network of autonomous, self-improving AI agents capable of performing real-world tasks for the good of humanity.

The company says its platform allows users to generate a personal AI agent that can operate on their behalf by undertaking tasks like organising work, sending messages, executing actions across apps, building projects and more.

“The key differentiating feature is the agent’s ability to autonomously build out missing features and capabilities to complete real-world tasks. Such improvements will subsequently be shared across millions of agents on the network, massively increasing the utility of each agent for AI.com users,” the company says in its blog post.

The platform will soon offer users the ability to deploy agents for tasks like trading stocks, automating workflows, organising daily tasks with calendars, or even taking over tasks like updating dating profiles.