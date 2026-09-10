Apple Upgrade Explained: How does it work for iPhone 18, foldable iPhone Duo? Is it available in India?

Apple on Wednesday announced that the Apple Upgrade, a leasing program provided by Klarna and available in the US, will let eligible customers pay for the iPhone Duo, iPhone 18 and iPhone 18 Pro in monthly instalments. Customers can choose 12- or 24-month plans, with payments starting at $34.99 per month for the 24-month option.
The programme makes it even easier for customers to get the Apple products they love with a leasing plan that suits them.
“At Apple, we put the customer at the centre of everything we do,” said Karen Rasmussen, Apple’s vice president of the Apple Store online, “and we’re thrilled that Apple Upgrade offers our customers, both online and in-store, a more flexible way to pay for the products they love.”
Apple Upgrade, launched last month, for iPhone, Apple Watch, Mac, and iPad is available on the Apple Store online, in the Apple Store app, and at Apple Store locations in the United States.
The programme offers 12- and 24-month leasing options for iPhone and Apple Watch, and 24- and 36-month leasing options for Mac and iPad. Leasing prices start at:
When customers first enrol in Apple Upgrade, they can further reduce their monthly lease payments by trading in their current device through Apple Trade In. Customers can also earn 3 per cent Daily Cash back when making their lease payments with Apple Card.
At the end of the lease term, customers can upgrade their device to the latest generation,4 purchase it with a one-time payment, or simply return it and exit the program. In the Klarna app, they can stay on top of all of their lease information, including their billing schedule and remaining payments.
Currently, the services are only available in the US and not available in any other country, including India.
Apple on Wednesday unveiled its latest generation of iPhones, including a widely anticipated foldable version called Duo.
The company's new CEO, John Ternus, who took over from Tim Cook on Sept. 1, introduced the latest lineup at the Steve Jobs Theater.
After cycling through other updates to the iPhone, the Apple Watch and AirPods along with artificial intelligence advances, Ternus told the audience that “actually there is one more thing," in a nod to the trademark phrase from Jobs that Jobs himself borrowed from the 1970s detective show “Columbo.”
Called Duo, the phone has the “largest display ever on an iPhone, yet fits into your pocket,” Ternus said.
On Wednesday, Apple also announced the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max at its launch event. The 18 Pro and Pro Max come in deep black, silver, “glacier,” and burgundy, with colour-matched back glass. They also have a new A20 Pro chip and, purportedly, the longest battery life in an iPhone.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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