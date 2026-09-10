Apple Upgrade Explained: How does it work for iPhone 18, foldable iPhone Duo? Is it available in India?

Apple on Wednesday announced that the Apple Upgrade, a leasing program provided by Klarna and available in the US, will let eligible customers pay for the iPhone Duo, iPhone 18 and iPhone 18 Pro in monthly instalments. Customers can choose 12- or 24-month plans, with payments starting at $34.99 per month for the 24-month option.
The programme makes it even easier for customers to get the Apple products they love with a leasing plan that suits them.
“At Apple, we put the customer at the centre of everything we do,” said Karen Rasmussen, Apple’s vice president of the Apple Store online, “and we’re thrilled that Apple Upgrade offers our customers, both online and in-store, a more flexible way to pay for the products they love.”
Apple Upgrade, launched last month, for iPhone, Apple Watch, Mac, and iPad is available on the Apple Store online, in the Apple Store app, and at Apple Store locations in the United States.
The programme offers 12- and 24-month leasing options for iPhone and Apple Watch, and 24- and 36-month leasing options for Mac and iPad. Leasing prices start at:
When customers first enrol in Apple Upgrade, they can further reduce their monthly lease payments by trading in their current device through Apple Trade In. Customers can also earn 3 per cent Daily Cash back when making their lease payments with Apple Card.
At the end of the lease term, customers can upgrade their device to the latest generation,4 purchase it with a one-time payment, or simply return it and exit the program. In the Klarna app, they can stay on top of all of their lease information, including their billing schedule and remaining payments.
Currently, the services are only available in the US and not available in any other country, including India.
Apple on Wednesday unveiled its latest generation of iPhones, including a widely anticipated foldable version called Duo.
The company's new CEO, John Ternus, who took over from Tim Cook on Sept. 1, introduced the latest lineup at the Steve Jobs Theater.
After cycling through other updates to the iPhone, the Apple Watch and AirPods along with artificial intelligence advances, Ternus told the audience that “actually there is one more thing," in a nod to the trademark phrase from Jobs that Jobs himself borrowed from the 1970s detective show “Columbo.”
Called Duo, the phone has the “largest display ever on an iPhone, yet fits into your pocket,” Ternus said.
On Wednesday, Apple also announced the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max at its launch event. The 18 Pro and Pro Max come in deep black, silver, “glacier,” and burgundy, with colour-matched back glass. They also have a new A20 Pro chip and, purportedly, the longest battery life in an iPhone.