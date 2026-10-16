What is ArtCraft? Free AI-built software offers alternatives to Adobe Photoshop, Premiere Pro and more

ArtCraft, a free, open-source suite of creative software, was released by American developer Brandon Thomas in October 2026. The software was created with the help of Anthropic's Claude Opus 5.5, written in Rust, and is a rival to Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Premiere Pro, and Adobe Illustrator, as well as Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint.

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The project's objectives are to provide designers, video editors and other professionals with desktop software they can use without having to sign up for a monthly subscription or force their software to integrate with the cloud. Most applications are also available for the Web, and ArtCraft is available for Windows, macOS and Linux. However, the programme is still in its early stages, and how it will fare against the industry's proven products remains uncertain.

ArtCraft apps: What software does it offer? ArtCraft has 13 applications designed to build on existing creative and productivity applications. The project's descriptions say that its applications support familiar interfaces, menus and keyboard shortcuts to ease users' transition between existing applications.

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The suite includes PhotoCraft for image editing, VectorCraft for vector illustrations, FilmCraft for video editing, LightCraft for photo management, EffectCraft for motion graphics, DesignCraft for page layouts and PDFCraft for PDF documents.

There are also WordCraft for word processing, GridCraft for spreadsheets, DeckCraft for presentations, FigCraft for interface design, CADCraft for computer-aided design and SoundCraft for sound editing.

The apps aren't supposed to require a user account; they operate locally, according to the developer. The project also seeks to enable AI-driven processes for repetitive actions, such as batch processing and exporting files.

Is ArtCraft a free alternative to Adobe?

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ArtCraft clearly aims to be an option to the subscription model of creative software, but not a viable alternative to Adobe's products.

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Creative Bloq, a technology website, reported on early testing showing problems with the software. Decrypt also quoted a pixel artist who described PhotoCraft as unusable. Unfortunately, there's no support for Photoshop plug-ins or scripting, which may make PhotoCraft less appealing to professional users.

Several established free alternatives, including GIMP, Inkscape, Krita and the free version of DaVinci Resolve, already offer more mature features.

Is ArtCraft legal? The project's legal status remains uncertain. Thomas states that ArtCraft is a ‘clean-room reimplementation’ and that the applications were built on public specifications and observed software behaviour, rather than on Adobe's original code.

However, PetaPixel challenged this description, while Futurism pointed out that one of the co-founders said the development process was reverse-engineering Adobe's tools.

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Many software features and functions are not subject to copyright protection, but if this is not the case, near-identical design elements and other IP issues may create legal issues.

Why is ArtCraft attracting attention? ArtCraft has attracted interest as consumers become frustrated with subscription fees and demand for locally developed software grows. Its rapid growth, aided by AI coding tools, has also garnered attention from technology commentators and open-source advocates.

Most of the applications are still in development, so it is hard to say how well they will perform in the long run or whether they will satisfy professional needs and the features they offer. It's an experimental project, at this point, and not an officially proven replacement for Adobe Creative Cloud.

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About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.