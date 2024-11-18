Explore
What is Bluesky? Social media platform gaining traction as millions flee Elon Musk's X
What is Bluesky? Social media platform gaining traction as millions flee Elon Musk’s X

Aman Gupta

Bluesky, a decentralized social network that started under Twitter, is now thriving with over 19 million users, benefiting from X's user losses post-election. While it has surpassed Threads in web visits, Threads still leads in overall app usage, highlighting the competitive landscape.

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 14: In this photo illustration, the Bluesky logo is displayed on a cell phone on November 14, 2024 in Pasadena, California. The social media app Bluesky has seen its user base increase by 1.25 million since the U.S. Presidential elections as some people leave rival X, which is owned by Elon Musk. (Photo Illustration by Mario Tama/Getty Images) (Photo by MARIO TAMA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)Premium
Bluesky the social media rival to Elon Musk's X and Meta's Threads is finally having its moment with millions of users in bound to the platform while its biggest rival witnesses the record number of deactivations. The platform has provided an avenue to users who have been disenchanted with various changes brought in Elon Musk to X and his crystal clear political leaning towards Donald Trump.

What is Bluesky? 

While Bluesky is perhaps the biggest competitor to X today, that wasn't always the case. In fact, Bluesky started as a project under Jack Dorsey's Twitter with the motive of creating a ‘decentralized’ social network. Later on, it transitionted to an independent entity in 2021 with Jay Graber serving as its CEO.

However, with Elon Musk acquiring Twitter in 2022, the company cut all ties with Bluesky. The platform later revealed having received $23 million of funding in two rounds. Jack Dorsey also distanced himself away from the company, stating that he was making some of the mistakes with Bluesky when he was at Twitter. 

Initially, Bluesky started as an invite-only platform but opened up to all users in February this year. Since then, while the platform has continued to be in limelight, it never looked threatening to either X or Threads. 

The week-long ban on X in Brazil in August provided Bluesky the perfect opportunity to stand as its rival. The platform gained 2.6 million users when X remained inaccessible in Latin America's largest country. The platform gained 500,000 users on another day in October when Elon Musk rolled out a change for X that would allow blocked users to see public posts of the user they have blocked by. 

However, the ultimate lime light moment for Bluesky as its biggest rival X saw a massive exodus of users after Donald Trump's victory in US elections. According to Similarweb data, X had record 42.3 million users visiting it on US Election Day followed by a record number of deactivations. Around 1.8 million users left the owned platform between November 5 and November 12. 

This proved to be the ultimate test for Bluesky that saw its all time users more than double from around 9 million in early Septmeber to over 19 million as of writing this article. 

Is Bluesky ahead of Threads as main Twitter/X rival? 

Bluesky received more web visits than Threads immediately after the US elections. It also quickly became the top free app on iOS, leaving behind Threads, ChatGPT, TikTok and the rest. 

However, Threads continues to lead in terms of app usage after the elections. Moreover, Instagram head Adam Mosseri recently confirmed that Threads had gained over 15 million users in the first half of 2024, almost the lifetime userbase of Bluesky. 

Meanwhile, perhaps sensing the way currents are flowing, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently confirmed that the company is planning to create a dedicated feed, akin to one of the most popular feature provided by Bluesky. 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Aman Gupta
Aman is a tech nerd at heart and a journalist by profession. He is passionate about unpacking the latest trends and making technology understandable for everyone. Outside of the newsroom, Aman is usually tinkering with a new gadget, lost in a great book, or concocting the perfect cup of coffee.
Published: 18 Nov 2024, 03:44 PM IST
