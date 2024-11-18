What is Bluesky? Social media platform gaining traction as millions flee Elon Musk’s X
Bluesky, a decentralized social network that started under Twitter, is now thriving with over 19 million users, benefiting from X's user losses post-election. While it has surpassed Threads in web visits, Threads still leads in overall app usage, highlighting the competitive landscape.
Bluesky the social media rival to Elon Musk's X and Meta's Threads is finally having its moment with millions of users in bound to the platform while its biggest rival witnesses the record number of deactivations. The platform has provided an avenue to users who have been disenchanted with various changes brought in Elon Musk to X and his crystal clear political leaning towards Donald Trump.